“Yes, I have,” Democrat Joe Biden recently said. “And I was so damn proud — you have four chiefs of staff coming out and ripping the skin off of Trump. And you have so many rank-and-file military personnel saying, ‘Whoa, we’re not a military state. That is not who we are.’ I promise you, I am absolutely convinced they (the military) will escort him from the White House with great dispatch (should Trump refuse to leave office).”
Last week two retired Army lieutenant colonels, Paul Yingling and John Nagl published, an article in the left wing “Defense One” titled, “‘...All Enemies, Foreign and Domestic’: An Open Letter to Gen. Milley,” chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The article amounted to a claim Milley would have a duty to intervene against Trump in a contested electoral outcome.
This troubles Rimersburg Rules because Democratic claims the military will oust the President are increasing in frequency. Clinton said it, Pelosi said it and it often comes up on lefty media. Why? Donald Trump couldn’t refuse to give up power absent massive, provable vote fraud. Even then, Trump would sue, it would end up in court in each of the states, then go to the Feds and in the end the Supreme Court would decide. There’s plenty of time between election day on Nov. 3, 2020 and 12:01 p.m., Jan.20, 2021, when power actually transfers, for the courts to decide the outcome. Courts would fast track each state’s election case and we’d know the winner well before inauguration day. Again, if Trump lost at the Supreme Court he would give up power and if he didn’t, all his Cabinet would give up their power, leaving him sitting alone in the Oval Office. So what’s the big deal?
Maybe this.
Recently the President said if the Democrats get what they want — to count ballots post marked as of election day even if they arrive after election day — it could be months before you have a winner. Say a Democrat-controlled state, maybe Pennsylvania, won’t certify the election because more votes are coming in. Say the Chinese or others print pristine Biden ballots and postmarks and use their networks inside the colleges to send out tens of thousands of filled in ballots, maybe more, in each close state. The Democrat-controlled Secretaries of State hold off on certifying election results until a day or two before inauguration day, then call Biden the winner. In this scenario there’s no time to challenge the fraud and Trump might not leave office until after a judicial review. Attorney General Bill Barr may well agree with him. Of course Trump’s demand for judicial review would be framed as Trump’s refusing to honor the election and setting himself up as a dictator. Democrats would call for military intervention. Cities would erupt in riots, the market would crash ...
For 240 years the United States military has refused to be used as a political weapon by either party. Until recently, political parties didn’t try to co-opt the military. But what the hell would happen in this situation? We are talking about a crap storm of Biblical proportions. Most of the rank and file combat units are Trump guys, but what about the officers? Are the Democrats preparing the battlefield?
Think Rules is crazy? Hey, we’re not the ones letting cities burn, defunding police and writing letters to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Plus there’s this. The Democratic Wolf administration just petitioned the Democrat-majority Pennsylvania State Supreme Court to extend the mail-in vote deadline three days past election day. And that’s just an opening bid.
It is of crucial importance that only mail-in ballots received by election day are counted. Any ballot arriving afterward must be invalid. Hopefully at least some level-headed Democrats will see the danger of postmarked ballots and help us avoid a disaster.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]