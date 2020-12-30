Since the Presidential election, Trump’s lawyers or allies have claimed that Dominion voting machines were hacked or manipulated. The Democrat media assured us such claims were crazy, so crazy judges and other officials refused to allow an examination of the machines.
But then a lawyer got creative. He filed suit in Antrim County, Michigan, where 6,000 Trump votes were credited to Biden, not on behalf of Trump, but on behalf of a voter complaining about a referendum on allowing marijuana stores to operate in the county. Since it wasn’t Trump, the judge ordered that a third party be allowed to run a forensic analysis on 22 Dominion voting machines. They were allowed eight hours and promised to make the results public within three days. Then county officials, the secretary of state, and the attorney general for the state of Michigan, intervened in the courts, petitioning the court to prevent disclosure of the results of the audit.
The judge allowed a partially redacted report to be released. According to Townhall:
“Earlier this month Allied Security Operations Group (ASOG) in Dallas inspected the election equipment ... In the newly-released report, ASOG stated Dominion’s software has a 68 percent chance of errors ... ‘It is critical to understand that the Dominion system classifies ballots into two categories, 1) normal ballots and 2) adjudicated ballots.’” (Adjudicated ballots means the machine says there’s some “error” and a human has to review and decide on the ballot.)
”Ballots sent to adjudication can be altered by administrators, and adjudication files can be moved between different Results Tally and Reporting (RTR) terminals with no audit trail of which administrator actually adjudicates (i.e. votes) the ballot batch,” the report states. “This demonstrated a significant and fatal error in security and election integrity because it provides no meaningful observation of the adjudication process or audit trail of which administrator actually adjudicated the ballots.” “A staggering number of votes required adjudication. This was a 2020 issue not seen in previous election cycles still stored on the server.”
According to Michigan’s Republican Party Chairwoman, 48 of the state’s 83 counties use the same software from Dominion Voting Systems. (Atrium changes the vote total by 12,000 votes — give Trump 6,000 and take away 6,000 from Biden. If 12 of the other counties had the same problem, that would be a vote difference greater than the 146,000 Michigan victory attributed to Biden.)
Don’t count on it making a difference. In December, Texas filed a lawsuit directly to the U.S. Supreme Court claiming six states infringed on its and its citizens rights by violating the Elector’s clause, which places control of elections under state legislatures only. The Elector’s clause and non-legislative voting changes by the defendant state are matters of record and not in dispute. The defendant states defied the Constitution and the Elector’s clause.
Texas lost, 7-2. The court stated Texas suffers “lack of standing” because it “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest,” despite Texas’ direct interest in who breaks tie votes in the Senate and despite the court’s own precedent regarding citizens and their votes, “the impact of the votes cast in each state is affected by the votes cast for the various candidates in other states.” Anderson v. Celebrezze, 460 US 780, 795 (1983).
This is a clear signal the court will not intervene even if Trump produces a photo of Biden with a handful of ballots, stuffing them into a ballot box. All the other cases will either be lost in the lower courts or appealed to the Supreme Court where they will be decided in favor of Biden. Of course, the lawyers should fight on because nothing is ever certain, but the rest of us should reconcile ourselves to the fact that Joe Biden, possibly illegitimately, will be sworn in as President.
The fat lady ain’t singing yet, but she’s clearing her throat.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]