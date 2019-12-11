Unless you live under a rock, you know that at the end of the Nov. 14 Steelers vs. Browns game, well after Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had thrown the ball, Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett wrestled Rudolph to the ground. Rudolph fought back, Garrett yanked off Rudolph’s helmet, whipped it into the air and smashed it down onto Rudolph’s head.
The NFL indefinitely suspended Garrett. His coach and teammates universally condemned his conduct. The next day Garrett apologized:
“Last night, I made a terrible mistake,” Garrett said. “I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”
But then, perhaps egged on by others, Garrett pushed what Donald Trump Jr. calls the “Easy Button.” As reported by ESPN’s Josina Anderson and Adam Schefter, during his NFL suspension hearing Garrett claimed Rudolph used a racial slur. ESPN’s Jake Trotter covers the Browns and asked numerous Browns if they’d heard that before. None had. But hey, after all, the cheap shot against Rudolph was not in character for Garrett ... except it is.
During Week One, Garrett punched Titans tight end Delanie Walker after the whistle; on Week Two Garrett ended Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian’s season on a late hit; and on Week 11 he attacked Mason Rudolph, who’s a racist, except he’s not.
League spokesman Brian McCarthy said the NFL “found no such evidence” of a Rudolph racial slur, and they would know. The NFL mandates that either the center or both guards for each team wear a microphone. The TV networks have developed a “true” parabolic-dish design for sideline audio. The mic is intended to more intensely focus the audio at the target it’s aimed at and exclude extraneous sound. “It makes the field come to life,” says Fox Sports Fred Aldous. “We hear things that were all but impossible to get before.”
The Steelers guards and center were the ones closest to Rudolph. The networks had their mics focused on the play, but the NFL “found no such evidence.”
So, should Rudolph sue Garrett for Slander?
Remember, no matter what, some NFL players will believe the accusation. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Additionally, almost 70 percent of NFL players are black. From now on, every time Rudolph takes a late hit or a personal foul from a black guy we’ll wonder ... and his team, especially his linemen, will have to back him up. Who wants that distraction on their team?
Unfortunately, Mason Rudolph’s career is probably over.
Defamation is defined as: “Any intentional false communication, either written or spoken, that harms a person’s reputation; decreases the respect, regard, or confidence in which a person is held; or induces disparaging, hostile, or disagreeable opinions or feelings against a person.” Usually you have to prove damages, for example, that Rudolph was benched by Coach Mike Tomlin because he did not want the distraction of playing Rudolph.
However, sometimes you don’t have to prove damages. “Defamation per se is the legal doctrine that there are certain statements which are so inherently defamatory and libelous, that damage to a plaintiff’s reputation will be presumed and they will not need to prove damages.” Again, almost 70 percent of NFL players are black.
There’s a good chance Rudolph could sue in Federal Court, obtain a change of venue and move the case out of Ohio.
Should Mason Rudolph sue Myles Garrett for defamation? Rimersburg Rules doesn’t know, but football players like Garrett make a lot of money and if there is a case ... we’d at least take a long hard look at it.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts.]