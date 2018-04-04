In his book, “The Dorito Effect,” Mark Schatzker introduces readers to the concept of a “need state” in association with nutrients contained in food. Upon further investigation of the topic, I learned that need states are not limited to food: If we are cold, our need state is for a coat or some source of warmth. If we are tired, our need state is for sleep. If our car breaks down, our need state is to find new transportation. Indeed, need states are rarely static, vary widely throughout the day, and will disappear as soon as a solution is realized. Until such a milestone is achieved, however, our thoughts and actions will become overwhelmed by the cravings caused by unmet necessity, leaving us feeling vulnerable and disorganized.
Agriculture in America is experiencing a need state. Although experts, academics, salesmen and farmers alike will declare prodigious success as technology advances and tractors get smarter and pharmaceuticals get better and exports get larger and science continues to refine, refine, refine, a peek under the hood reveals an entirely different story.
Consider, as a few examples of the dire conditions farmers are facing, the Creighton University October 2017 Rural Mainstreet Index that indicates farm foreclosures are on the rise and are projected to increase for the next five years. I heard on the radio recently that a dairy co-op in New York State is offering suicide prevention counseling because so many farmers are taking their own lives as a result of financial difficulties. A word-of-mouth conversation at a recent farm meeting indicated that one prosperous county in Eastern Pennsylvania expects to lose 33 dairy farms in 2018. One does not have to look hard or far to realize small and medium sized farmers are not doing well.
Tragically, in endless attempts to find stability, nearly everyone is seeking direction and hope from the very system that has created the problems in the first place. Like begets like, and as long as farmers are referencing what we’ve always done and asking who we’ve always asked in search of inspiration for the future, the trend will continue and the era of independent farmers may eventually cease to exist in the good old US of A. Folks, there is a need state driving agriculture in America. The only problem is nobody knows what the need is that will solve the problem.
Somewhere along the line we allowed the art of processing and marketing to leave the farm and the farmer behind, moving instead to logistics industries that are incredibly good at packing and distributing consumer-ready products. The middleman created a wedge that, slowly but surely, drove the population away from the farm and created the current “us vs. them” mentality so prominent in agriculture. Today processors, packers, distributors and retailers command the dollars and drive the thoughts and actions of the farmer, who has become the proverbial workhorse following the cart rather than pulling it. You can see the result: consumers hate farmers for growing artificial foods, farmers hate consumers for demanding low prices, and a plethora of problems erupt from there.
The resolution to our need state in agriculture is people. Not advisors from the university or regulatory agents to control our lives or politicians who pretend to care — but real people, in the form of customers. Farmers need the relationships of direct sales, the dollars being lost to middlemen, and the encouragement from grateful people to carry them through the daily chores associated with growing food. The wedge between farmers and consumers is irreparable otherwise, as proven by the waste of millions upon millions of dollars spent each year in desperate attempts to rally support for food production. Nobody, no matter how much money they command, can act as the middleman of a relationship. Disassociated eating creates feelings of resentment from each party towards the other. Marketing relationships break through all of those barriers and form bonds that will last forever.
You, dear friends, wield tremendous power that can completely transform the lives of those who grow your food. The cumulative purchasing influence of a community is vast, and infusing those incredible food dollars into your local agricultural economy will breathe life into the farms dotting your neighborhood. Imagine a community surrounded and supported by vibrant farms full of wise old folks and vigorous youngsters all working together! What a difference from the rust and rot we see all too often on farmsteads today.
Today’s disposable economy routs most of our money into a landfill; is it not a wise decision to stop throwing the cash away and use it to invest in a plan that will last far into the future? I, for one, dream of a community in which I can travel about and select all sorts of unique and delicious things to eat rather than going to the grocery store and accepting whatever is offered without question. We can reverse the devastation experienced by farmers, repopulate our rural neighborhoods, and quiet a need state simply by eating. That sounds like a plan I can stand behind.
John-Scott farms with his family just outside of Clarion.
