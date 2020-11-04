I have no letters this week, so I am sharing thoughts of my own. The first concerns that I have been to several fundraiser dinners recently.
We seem to have a lot of those going on anymore, and they seem to be very well attended, probably because we get to enjoy a fine meal, and maybe a gift basket raffle, while doing some good for someone. Win-win. And in this age of self-quarantine, it is nice to be out doing anything social, even if it does mean still maintaining distance if you stay to dine rather than to have take-out.
We have long known that maintaining normalcy is important to higher animals, of which we are one, but currently we are experiencing collectively a major demonstration of just how we can be affected when our “normal” changes radically for everyone at the same time. We half joke about “the new normal,” but in my view, it is only new; it has yet to feel normal. Maybe when I stop getting halfway between my just-parked car and the store I’m heading for before I realize that I forgot my face mask back in the car, it will finally be normal.
In the meanwhile, we have few avenues for reviving “the good old days” of a year ago, but these fundraiser dinners appear to be one of those. If you attend one, please remember to thank those doing the planning, cooking and all the work. These events are a lot of labor which makes that work the biggest part of the gift gained through that event.
Next, an older gentleman I know has just moved to a home providing a higher level of care. Not long ago, the man had expressed fear of having to go to such a home, yet this move came about as a result of his own request; he made the decision without anyone nudging him. I think about all the people I have known throughout the years who waited until others were left with no choice but to take control of a desperate situation regarding that older person’s driving, or their living situation. At least this man was able to take his dignity with him when he moved on. I have great respect for that.
A friend made a remark recently concerning all the political cards clogging everyone’s mailboxes right now. “I feel sorry for the trees,” he said, “cut down just to send us all this stuff we don’t want to get.”
It made me wonder just how many voting decisions are ever made because of something written on a campaign card. I doubt that the number is very high. And why is it that every election year, we hate to turn on the news, open a newspaper or the mailbox, or to answer the phone for fear of being inundated and bombarded with political hard sell?
I’m reminded of an old sit-com. In one episode of the Patty Duke Show, Patty and her cousin, Cathy, were two of three candidates running for class president. The cousins battled each other using political promises, personal insults, and the rhetoric and maneuvering of politics-as-usual. The third candidate did not give windbag speeches, but would say only, “vote for me.” In the end, that girl won the election.
Regarding presidential elections, I think I am ready to vote for the first candidate who simply asks me to. Sure, I would still want to see a list of what that person stands for, but then I want to be allowed to digest that until voting day. Please do not badger me the whole way to the polls.
I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the outgoing mayor of East Brady, Mr. John Klein, who has held that post for 10 years. We were well served by his having administrated the position of mayor for this past decade. Thank you John.
We are also looking forward to having the vacated position filled by Ms. Tracy Sheakley of whom we are confident that we can expect the same degree of dedication to the residents of our community. Welcome.
