First, it snowed. Then, near midnight, it rained. Finally, it snowed again, atop the frozen rain.
So on Jan. 20, I pondered how to move the ice sandwich that layered our sidewalks, our garage pad, the 30-foot uphill slope from it to the main driveway, and the 200-foot driveway itself.
Usually, it takes me about 45 minutes with shovel and snow thrower to remove the white, fluffy stuff.
But this snow was not typical. It was heavy. It was wet.
I swung a metal coal shovel onto the 50 feet of sidewalk that led to the garage.
I stabbed. I pushed. Snow filled the shovel. I thrust the shovel outward. The scoop went out — then down, kerplunk, with the snow still inside.
“Rowerbazzle!” I exclaimed.
“Rowerbazzle!” is a delightful fake curse word echoing down the decades since “Pogo the Possum” went to comic strip heaven in 1975.
The dogs looked at me, then at each other.
“Does that word mean ‘biscuit’?” they inquired. “Or is he angry?”
They got their biscuits from the handful I usually carry in a jacket pocket. I was feeling beneficent. I had a solution to the shovel-sticking snow.
I got the WD-40.
WD-40 is part of the Indispensable Triad: If it moves but it should not move, reach for duct tape. If it still moves, reach for Gorilla Glue. If it does not move but should move, reach for WD-40, which is also a shovel slickener.
I slickened the shovel, then thrust outward. Most of the snow flew off the shovel. I cleared the sidewalk, and then applied what I had learned to the snow thrower.
Run as though it were a lawnmower, i.e. pushed straight ahead, the snow thrower would creep up over the top of the bottom layer of snow, and then bog down in the pressure-dampened melting ice, clogging its chute.
I am not the sharpest tool in my garage. But about 70 years of clearing snow has imparted a tad bit of wisdom.
I turned a shovel parallel to my body, and then thrust it downward onto the frozen gravel. That gave me a vertical eight-inch wall of snow, and gave the snow thrower some traction.
But I did not use the snow thrower then. Instead, I slowly shoveled a 25-foot path to the end of the garage pad.
Only then did I fire up the snow thrower, keeping it in the lowest forward gear, aiming so its cut was about one-third as wide as its mouth.
Success, sort of.
The snow thrower chomped. The thrown snow arced far enough away so I would not encounter it on a later pass. The machine growled, but did not ride up over the snow.
I stopped moving forward, but kept the auger engaged.
In a minute or so, the snow thrower exhaust stream lightened to where I could see through it.
Only then did I move it forward about five feet, stop, and wait another minute.
The pauses let me cut the crusted snow into chunks, much as I might slice a half-sheet chonk’lit cake covered with white frosting.
I pushed forward again.
And again. And again.
An archangel appeared. Neighbor Chris Neil athwart his plow-equipped gnarly UTV made short work of the 200 feet of main driveway, saving me another two hours behind the snow thrower. God bless him.
Me? I made, oh, 200 passes with that snow thrower, nibbling away a one-third chomp at a time.
Yes, it took me two and a half hours — but we are dealing here with a 76-year-old arthritic geezer.
It got done.
In my younger years, I would have bullheadedly attempted to force the snow thrower into the snow-ice-snow sandwich, getting only a riding-up movement of the top layer for my pains — plus exhaustion, and a string of cuss words that would have sent the dogs scuttling for the safety of the warm loose hay in the barn, their hopes of biscuits forgotten.
Another Pogo character comes to mind: Churchy la Femme, a mud turtle by trade. He composed the nonsense rhymes that gave birth to “Rowerbazzle!” as an acceptable family newspaper alternative to actual bad words said by the often-angered Albert the Alligator.
Churchy, true to his turtleness, took things one small chunk at a time.
So, last Saturday, did I.
Trading time for effort conserved my age-limited store of energy. It also markedly improved my disposition, so much so that, after a hesitant peek or two, the dogs came gamboling back out of the barn and frisked around me as I moved and paused. They were oblivious to the 13-degree temperatures, their lolling tongues and frisky leaps pantomiming their eternal question:
“Biscuit”?
They got several. I got a car out of the garage, up the sloped driveway and onto the highway.
It was a fair trade.
[Denny Bonavita is a former editor at newspapers in DuBois and Warren, and former publisher of The Leader-Vindicator. He lives near Brookville. Email: denny2319@windstream.net]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.