When you write columns, you sometimes find it difficult to find enough material. That’s certainly not the case this month.
I am attempting to give mention to the most egregious examples, and I can’t think of a better starting point than the new darling of the Democratic Party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. An admitted Socialist, this woman is really out of it. She advocates radical positions, guaranteeing everyone a bunch of “freebies,” yet can’t answer the basic question of how she would pay for them. I have heard her called stupid, insane and even evil. In my opinion, she is none of the aforementioned things. Rather, she is a product of today’s system of education. She has been indoctrinated ever since childhood. In college, she apparently accepted everything her professors from the Left told her. She has no clue. In her utopia, everyone, whether they work or not, would be given not what they think they need, but what the government thinks they need.
The cold, hard fact is that Socialism just does not work. Look at the scene in Venezuela. It is an oil rich country, yet the people are desperate for food, to the point where they are killing off the donkeys to eat, the hospitals are filthy and babies are being fed intravenously due to a lack of baby formula. I don’t think we want that here. Of course, the Venezuelan government is blaming it on President Trump. So is the Left in America. If they stub their toe on the coffee table, it is somehow Trump’s fault. That is all getting a bit old with a lot of Americans.
Illegal aliens are also making the news, as usual. Rapes, murders and assaults by people who shouldn’t even be here are in the news on an almost daily basis. Some of the miscreants have been deported multiple times, yet the so-called sanctuaries still protect them, at the physical and economic expense of decent American citizens. Yet, President Trump is portrayed as a Nazi and a villain for wanting to put a stop to it. Why? Of course, he is also getting the blame for the troubles in Turkey and Iran, while being condemned for his support of Israel, our only friend in the Middle East.
It should get interesting when the hearings for the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court get underway on Sept. 4. The Left, of course, is desperate to block him. I expect to hear a lot of anti-Catholic and anti-Second Amendment rhetoric during the hearings. Unfortunately for the Left, Harry Reid’s use of the so-called nuclear option may come back to bite them, despite their delight in using it in their favor.
There has been a lot of furor over the fact that some states are considering establishing work requirements for able-bodied recipients of Medicaid. If someone is disabled and unable to work, then I am all for helping them out. But why should someone who is simply unwilling to work be given benefits at the taxpayers’ expense? I see nothing wrong with requiring them to take a job, pursue job training or do community service. Just look at all of the “Help Wanted” signs around.
Let’s close things out with the National Anthem “protests” taking place in the NFL. I quit watching last year, but I read in the news that players were kneeling during the anthem at preseason games. That degree of hubris and insolence just baffles me. First of all, the problem they claim to be protesting against doesn’t exist. Even if they truly believe that their protest is called for, why choose the National Anthem as an avenue of protest? These so-called protesters are symbolically spitting in the faces and on the graves of everyone who fought for this country.
Here’s a scary thought. Given the spineless nature of the NFL and its commissioner, I am afraid that the solution they adopt will be eliminating the playing of the National Anthem at games. What a travesty that would be.
[Chris Henderson has been writing for many years. He lives in Brady’s Bend with his son, Ray, and his cat, Maggie.]
