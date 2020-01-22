Despite the best efforts of a bi-partisan coalition to stop them, Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House has passed two articles of impeachment against President Trump, 230-197, without a single Republican vote.
The first is Article I Abuse of Power — “Using the powers of his high office, President Trump solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 United States Presidential election. He did so through a scheme or course of conduct that included soliciting the Government of Ukraine to publicly announce investigations that would benefit his reelection, harm the election prospects of a political opponent, and influence the 2020 United States Presidential election to his advantage.”
Article I starts with this: Democrat Joe Biden’s son Hunter was making $50,000 a month sitting on the Board of Ukraine’s natural gas firm Burisma Holdings while Biden was Vice President. When a Ukraine prosecutor began a corruption investigation into Burisma, Biden told Ukraine’s President the Obama administration would pull $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees and send the country toward bankruptcy unless that prosecutor was fired. He was.
During a phone call, Trump asked the Ukraine President, “I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot.” The full quote makes it clear that Trump was asking the president of Ukraine to do “our country” a favor and not himself. Trump insists there was no quid pro quo offered in exchange and the Democrats only have office gossip to prove there was a quid pro quo offered, but WHO CARES?
Rimersburg Rules wants to know if a Vice President acted corruptly and if we have to lean on a foreign country to find out, WHO CARES?
The second is Article II Obstruction of Congress — “Donald J. Trump has directed the unprecedented, categorical, and indiscriminate defiance of subpoenas issued by the House of Representatives pursuant to its “sole Power of Impeachment.”
Article II is based on this: Democrats in the House subpoenaed things and people. Trump said, “you are not legally entitled to them.” The Democrats said, “yes we are.” Trump said, “Then sue in Court and we’ll let them decide.” The Democrats now say, “by exercising your legal right to go to the Courts, you are obstructing justice.”
“They keep taking it to court and, no, we’re not going to wait till the courts decide. We can’t wait for that,” Speaker Pelosi said on Nov. 11th, 2019.
Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley told House Democrats that charging President Trump with a count of obstruction of Congress for going to the courts over the subpoena of witnesses is itself an abuse of power. “If you make a high crime and misdemeanor out of going to the courts, it is an abuse of power. It’s your abuse of power.”
“The House has acted on a very sad day to protect the constitution of the United States,” Speaker Pelosi said, calling the impeachment vote “urgent.”
Yes, it was sad. In fact it was so sad Democrats burst into applause after the vote and Pelosi made commemorative pens to pass out to her underlings after signing the Articles. Still, she wore black and even talked about “praying,” so Rules believes her.
Oh, and it was urgent too. In fact it was so urgent that right after the Articles were passed, Speaker Pelosi refused to transmit them to the Senate for almost a month because she wanted a “fair trial.” Even far left CNN called it an “extraordinary and unprecedented power move.”
If Pelosi means the “fair trial” stuff she can support Senator Marsha Blackburn who said:
“Tomorrow ... those Senators (Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bennet and Elizabeth Warren) must recuse themselves for their unparalleled political interest in seeing this President removed from office ...” they “cannot sit in judgment of the very President they seek to replace.”
Hello? Speaker Pelosi, Hello! Come on, it’s “urgent.” And yeah, it’s sad too.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,”” Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]