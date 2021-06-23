Recently, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a 60-day “stand down” to discuss the problem of “extremism” in the military.
“[E]ach unit can take the time out to have these needed discussions with the men and women of the force.” Austin promised training materials would be developed and sent out to each unit to facilitate discussions about extremism.
Material was indeed provided by the Defense Department.
“What is fundamentalist in a transformation is military members can not be patriotic. They are creating a new level of extremism that is called Patriot extremism,” said Air Force Lt. Colonel Matthew Lohmeier, author of “Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military.” “The Department of Defense uses films that teach that the U.S. Constitution is racist and made White Supremacy the official policy and that is not true.”
The oath all members of the military take reads in part, “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”
Does teaching that the Constitution is racist sound like defending it and bearing true faith and allegiance to the same?
How about the new category called “Patriot extremism?”
“Patriotism will get people to stop a Marxist Revolution, so that is why they fight Patriotism,” Lohmeier told “War Room” host Steve Bannon.
Speaking of extremism, does it sound extreme to you to claim: Justice Amy Coney Barrett is a “white colonizer” for adopting Haitian kids or that we must destroy American capitalism, or that white people are a different breed of humans and are responsible for the aids virus? That’s what Ibram X. Kendi has said and guess who put his book, “How to Be an Antiracist” on the Navy’s list of books every United States sailor should read?
The guy running the navy, Admiral Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations.
During a House hearing, Representative Jim Banks questioned Admiral Michael Gilday over extremism in the military.
“Yes or no, Admiral: Do you personally consider opposition to interracial adoption an extremist belief?”
“Sir, when I said correct the record … you paraphrased me. I said I do not support everything Kendi said in his book.”
“So yes or no: Do you personally consider advocating for the destruction of American capitalism to be extremist?”
“Here’s what I know, Congressman. There’s racism in the United States Navy. I have an obligation -”
“It’s a yes or no question, Admiral. Admiral, you recommended that every sailor in the United States Navy read this book. It’s a yes or no question.”
“I’m not forcing anybody to read the book. It’s on a recommended reading list.”
“While in college, Kendi wrote that ‘white people are a different breed of humans’ and that they created the AIDS virus. Do you personally consider that to be extremist?”
“I would have to understand the context in which the statements were made. I’m not going to sit here and defend cherry-picked quotes from somebody’s book.”
How did this guy get to be an Admiral? And the problem’s not just at the top.
For example, we recently discovered Fort Carson Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Rhodes runs a far left Twitter account, “Fervent anti- racist & anti-sexist” under the fake name of “Dru.” During an “Equal Opportunity” program, Rhodes allegedly told his troops, “If you’re a white male, you are part of the problem.”
Lohmeier was relieved and received a letter of reprimand over his book, effectively ending his career. Gilday is still running the entire U.S. Navy. The Army is “conducting a preliminary inquiry” into our “Fervent anti-racist” pal “to gather more information,” but it “would be inappropriate to provide any further details.” He has not been relieved.
As we learned from Rhodes’ Equal Opportunity program, “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]