This week’s column veered off into the weeds early this morning. As it stands now, I have no idea what I was going to write about in the first place. On the other hand, today’s offering might turn out to be better.
I conduct informal surveys when I find myself at rare public gatherings. My usual question is: “What kinds of stories do you like to read in Return of the Native?” Invariably, there are requests for tales of the good old days.
And this is where things went off the rails this morning.
A random item on Facebook concerning the former Cresson tuberculosis sanatorium set me to thinking about Dr. BJ Longwell. While he is remembered locally for providing medical and surgical services to the residents of Distant and Seminole, he was also involved in some way in Pennsylvania’s fight against TB.
I have been on his trail for nearly 10 years, only catching a glimpse of him here and there in densely written local histories. “Densely written” is writerly weaselspeak for “run-on sentences masquerading as mystical knowledge.”
There is a decided lack of information about early physicians in Armstrong and Clarion counties. This isn’t because people weren’t interested in them. More often than not, the practice of medicine has kept itself shrouded in mystery on purpose.
After poring through some existing notes about the Armstrong County Medical Association in its early days, it became clear that medical students everywhere were encouraged to always be rather circumspect in their behavior. Only the careless, unlucky or clandestinely criminal ever showed up in the newspaper.
So, the few little scraps of information about Dr. Longwell and his colleagues that still exist were harvested from former patients and family members.
Longwell tended to the sick and injured among miners and their families in Seminole and Distant, while Dr. Hosic saw to the needs of miners in Chickasaw. Preceding them was a Dr. Hovey practicing in Armstrong County in the years before it was formed, later lending his name to Hovey Township.
Somewhat better documented is the Wick family of doctors, beginning with Jeremiah in rural Armstrong County and ending with Hilton who practiced in New Bethlehem for many years. In between, there are stories of Jeremiah training two of his nephews in the medical arts, the actual founders of our local 19th-century medical dynasty.
One of the more puzzling parts of the Wick family story is the relocation of one doctor from Rockville in Porter Township to New Bethlehem in the late 1800s. But at one time, Porter Township was something of an early industrial area with an iron furnace community and any number of grist- and sawmills.
You can see how an amateur historian ends up falling down a lot of rabbit holes.
Now that our generation’s version of the plague has faded away a bit, at least for now, I think I need to go out foraging in our county historical societies’ libraries. I always meant to do that, but you know how people used to take for granted that they would get around to doing things “some day.”
After a year of being thwarted by lock-downs and social distancing guidelines, I am now a true believer in not waiting around for “some day.”
One of my side projects these days is finding early photos of Fairmount City before the Redbank Valley High School was built. There seems to be a lack of those, but I don’t believe that for a minute. All the present and former residents that I’ve ever met have been enthusiastic about their small town and can spin many a yarn about its good old days.
And every household had a Brownie camera tucked away in a drawer somewhere.
So, here’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to ask L-V readers to lend us some of their old photos of Fairmount. I will scan them and return them to you on the spot.
The preferred meeting place used to be the Redbank Valley Public Library before COVID-19 made a mess of things. I’ll check with them to find out if that is still possible and what the new rules are.
And if anybody has more information about Dr. Longwell and his colleagues, pass that along as well.
It seems that “some day” has finally arrived.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]