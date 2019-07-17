Dear Gayle,
I have been seeing “Mike” for several years. I keep thinking he wants to ask me to marry him, but that something is holding him back. I think that something is his family. I think they always wanted him with someone better than me. My family was never rich, but we were decent people who worked hard. We don’t have legal problems in our past. If anyone is ashamed of us, it isn’t because of anything we could help. Do you think he will ever ask me to marry him?
— Waiting for the Words
Dear Waiting,
You appear to have several choices, including asking him to marry you and seeing what reaction you get, walking away from the relationship — after telling him why, of course — accepting that this may be the best it ever gets with this man but that he is worth allowing it to remain like this, asking him to go to counseling with you, talking directly to his family to see if you can learn more about their concerns which may or may not have something to do with you, talking directly with him to learn if you are someone he cares about, but that you are not the love of his life, and likely many more possibilities. I do not know what ideas you have tried already, if any, but you have an issue that is consuming much of your emotional padding, so it would seem that you are about to try yet another way to manage this. Think through where any of your choices could lead before selecting one. While any might bring you an answer, it may not be the answer you were hoping for.
Dear Gayle,
One of my friends is forever surprising me with stuff. It’s always something I don’t want and wouldn’t have bought for myself, but it makes me feel obligated to get her something back which is hard because she doesn’t collect anything I’m aware of, and she has no interests besides certain TV shows she watches. I’ve asked her to stop buying me things, but she says that’s how she likes to show friendship. What do I do?
— Overloaded
Dear Overloaded,
If you feel obligated to keep the items your friend gives you, you may want to use a certain box or shelf in an out-of-the-way place to house those things so you can set some out when you know that she is coming to visit. The core of the issue, however, is larger. The fact that you are maintaining a friendship with a person who believes that she must buy your attention is huge. It may be as simple as her low self-esteem, but it may also be that she can tell that you would rather not be in that friendship. Or, it could be that she is trying to prepare you to feel obligated when she asks something of you or to continue now to maintain the relationship. Whatever is going on, it does not appear healthy, and the two of you should be talking about it.
Dear Gayle,
I won’t say in which one, but my mother is in a nursing home. She appears to get treated with kindness, but I have one major thing irritating me to complain about. Why do nursing homes insist on having you mark the person’s name inside all their clothing if they’re not going to let them keep their own clothes? I spent a long time marking Mom’s name inside her clothes, including in some that it made me sick to have to mark up. Mom always bought very good clothing. Now when I go see her, I find her with someone else’s clothes on, and it’s stuff she would never have worn. It’s like they think that because she has dementia, she won’t know what she’s wearing so it doesn’t matter. I got very upset one day when I tried to find a good outfit for Mom to change into, but she had almost nothing in her closet. I went down to the laundry room and nobody was there, so I just started looking through the clothes on the rack and found a lot of her stuff, but not all of it. I took it back to her room and cleaned out the stuff with other people’s names on it. Probably her stuff is in other people’s closets, and I can’t go through those. I remember a friend telling me once that she had to keep back her mother’s best outfits so she could dress her in them for family get-togethers and outings. Another friend kept a hamper in her aunt’s room at the nursing home so she could do all the laundry herself after her aunt’s clothes kept getting lost. I shouldn’t have to do this. I’ve complained, but it doesn’t do any good. Any ideas?
— Mad
Dear Mad,
You and many others have a right to be upset with this condition. People in nursing homes are to be shown respect. This includes to be fed acceptably, medicated sensibly, cleaned and groomed regularly, clothed adequately and stimulated mentally relative to their individual capabilities. I have always judged a nursing home first by the smell that greets me as I enter it, second by what I see on a dinner plate, and third by how quickly a call bell is responded to and what comes of the request made by the patient. I will be adding the management of the patient’s clothing to that list. In your case, please consider clipping this letter and forwarding it to the management at your mother’s nursing home.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]