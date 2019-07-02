Dear Gayle,
My daughter-in-law does not believe in spanking her children. The problem is that she doesn’t seem to have found any other effective way to discipline my grandchildren who are often out of control. Sitting in “time out” is a joke for these kids. They just use that time to be annoying by crying extra loud. I see no improvements in behavior after the time ends. My son seems willing to go along with whatever she feels is the right thing to do. I never beat my children, but a swift hand to the seat of the pants sure got their attention when other ways had failed. Whatever happened to “Spare the rod, spoil the child”? I feel like I’m watching my grandchildren be ruined and I can do nothing about it. Can I?
— Gram
Dear Gram,
This is a tough one. Because of your letter, I checked and found that the results of more recent studies on this subject appear to show no significant improvements in behavior gained by spanking when compared to using other sanctions such as the time-out chair, or taking away TV time or a cell phone. Some of the studies I looked at indicate that emotional harm can result from using spanking, or even using harsh verbalizations to discipline children. To me, some of these studies appeared to have arrived at conclusions the researchers expected to draw no matter what the study results might be: they found what they had expected to find.
What seems missing in all of this is the idea of moderation. I think most people realize that a child who is regularly put down or beaten is significantly more likely to grow up with mental/emotional issues than is the child who receives an occasional swat on the seater for a commensurate offense, say a three-year-old not listening and darting out into traffic, (as opposed to a nine-year-old not listening about starting homework immediately, an offense for which a seat swat would seem clearly inappropriate).
While it may be frustrating watching as a grandchild is defiant toward the parents, the best plan is to swallow hard and allow those parents to address this with the young offender. Even advice offered to those younger parents will likely get you only the opposite effect from the one expected. They are probably already frustrated as they wait, hoping that their child will eventually “get it,” and straighten up. Your advice would be viewed only as a negative critique of their parenting skills, not as a welcomed idea of a technique they had not previously considered.
Telling the child privately what would have happened to that child’s parent for that same action will only serve to let the child hear that he or she is not thought by you to be as cared about or as adequately parented. Besides, the child will tell the parents what you said, and you will be viewed as a meddling troublemaker.
Your best bet is probably the hardest. Say nothing. Do not allow the child’s bad behavior to extend to you, however. For as much as it will hurt you to do so, removing yourself from the presence of the child can be your one controllable consequence for any of the child’s bad behaviors that involve you.
Dear Readers,
On the radio recently, I heard a statistic stating that the greatest cause of death in young children is from drownings. While it is likely that some of these drownings occur in bathtubs, many are swimming area related. This is the season to be paying attention to your little waders and splashers. Lifeguards cannot follow each swimmer individually. You are your children’s best lifeguard. If you are at the beach or pool with an adult friend, practice carrying on a conversation with that person while looking instead at those out in the water. The drownings of many occur while they are surrounded by others. Have a safe summer.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]