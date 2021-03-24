Spring, spring, spring! Those who thoroughly dislike the cold and the snow are probably repeating this mantra the day after New Years, so when the crocuses finally begin to peek over the melting clumps of snow, there is cause to rejoice.
Everyone sings about spring! There seem to be more songs about spring than any other season. I guess that is because spring is associated with hope and new beginnings. Nature starts out looking bitterly defeated: the landscape is bare, drab and bedraggled from the buffeting of the winter winds, snows and torrents of spring rain. Slowly, the temperatures inch their way upwards, the color returns to the grass and tiny flowers lift their faces to the sun.
It is time to choose your Easter finery, so you can try to be the best dressed person at church on Easter Sunday. As a child, I would get to choose a new dress for Easter each year, and of course I had to choose the grandest, the sparkliest, the laciest child-sized gown the Sears and JCPenney’s catalogs had to offer. I was generally the only little girl among a Sunday School class of boys, so I didn’t have to try too hard to stand out. But dressing like a little princess certainly wasn’t going to get in the way of rolling down the grassy hill beside the church or hopping on the tire swing in the woods behind the church.
As an adult, I still enjoy picking out an Easter outfit. They are not quite so fairytailish and frilly, but I have even gone so far as to bring back the tradition of the “Easter bonnet.” No one else is wearing an Easter hat, but they enjoy seeing me wear one. Brings back memories for the older folks and it is an entertaining novelty for the young folks.
Pretty pastels dominate the Easter scene, and the stores waste no time in displaying all that tempting Easter candy. Little toys are a fun addition to the Easter festivities, but a kid’s main focus is that glorious basket of candy that she can indulge in to her heart’s content. Life hack: before sitting down to dine on an Easter candy, always eat some healthy food first, like scrambled eggs, unsweetened cereal, etc. You will be able to eat more candy before you start feeling ill. And I strongly advise, that when you start to feel like you have had enough, take a break from eating Easter candy and wait until you feel better before going back for more. Getting sick would spoil all the fun.
When I was small, mother put the breaks on the speed with which I would consume the contents of my Easter basket, but as I got up to ages 9, 10, 11, 12-plus, I was left to my own devices — whereupon, I promptly devoured my Easter basket and all the extra candy by the time Easter Monday was over. My brother was far behind in the candy eating contest. Of course, there are prices to pay for eating so much candy in such a short space of time. I gained five pounds per holiday and routinely caught a cold as result of the candy weakening my immune system. I am happy to say that in my advanced years my holiday habits have become more moderate.
Chocolate is the undisputed favorite Easter candy. We always get the Char-Val fruit and nut egg every Easter, Cadbury eggs, fruit jelly beans, spice jelly beans and sometimes even white chocolate. I was never a grand fan of Peeps, because they don’t have much of a taste, but they are low in calories being that they are just sugar coated marshmallows, so they are a good thing to nibble on if you have an attack of the munchies and want a break from chocolate. In more recent years, I have added some new favorites to my Easter candy fare that include Robin’s Eggs and Sour Patch Bunnies.
In the spring, you feel like you just might be in Ireland when the grass turns a bright emerald green. Color breaks forth everywhere and you feel like you are part of an artist’s painting that has just received its second layer of color. Sometimes, there are still snow showers, but now no one is afraid of them because we know they won’t last long. Old man winter has had his day. I enjoy standing out in the middle of a good snow shower. It is magical, as though you were the figure in your grandmother’s snow globe. It feels like you have reached the center of the earth, the center of happiness that expresses the warm feeling the holiday glow generates. That magical feeling doesn’t completely go away, even when you are a grown up.
You have to believe in the magical to live a richer, fuller life. The more you believe, the more things you see that other people don’t. I don’t mean you are crazy and seeing pink elephants, but you will interpret the happenstances and coincidences of life in a more positive and optimistic way. You will be happier too. We know that Santa Claus isn’t real, but in the back of our minds there is always going to be a one percent intuitive feeling that he just might be out there somewhere. The same with the Easter Bunny.
During the winter, we feed the birds at my house, and there is usually a rabbit or two that regularly eats at the feeding ground. We like to look out the window late at night to see if we can catch a glimpse of a rabbit. Well, last Easter I looked out the window at 2 a.m. and lo and behold, the front yard was full of bunnies hopping everywhere! The most I had ever seen! It was really only five or six, but, are you going to tell me that the most bunnies I had ever seen in our front yard just happened to be congregating after midnight on Easter morning? You can choose the no-nonsense version if that’s what you want to believe, but I think there was something magical about the scene I witnessed.