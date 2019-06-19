Dear Gussie. I’m afraid I’m going to have to mention the weather again this week. Really, there are other things out there to talk about, but this infernal never-ending rain we’re having is worth mentioning for the sake of future historians.
During the spring of 2019, we have been having not gentle showers but massive downpours most days. For the average town dweller, it is an annoying matter of damp coiffures and wet feet. For farmers near and far, it is a more legitimately alarming matter of not being able to get a field plowed.
It’s bad enough here in our little corner of the world. Out in the Midwest, things are looking more than a bit desperate. Friends from out there are talking about corn crops half planted and soybean plantings at about 25 percent.
This is not merely their problem. It’s pretty amazing to see how many everyday foods and household items contain corn and soy products. And of course there are beef, pork and poultry products to consider.
Everything is going to cost more this fall, gentle readers. Futures and commodities traders will work their elfin magic along the way, adding to sharp price increases.
We might be simply unlucky, suffering through another bout of this thing called “weather.” On the other hand, our recent rainy and cool summers could be another aspect of long-term climate changes.
According to a research paper published in 2015 or so, our sun is going through one of its 22-year sunspot cycles. I will not make your eyes glaze over with all the details but, for some reason, when the sun has fewer spots than usual during one of these cycles, the earth gets colder and wetter.
Ya know, you won’t read about that in your average weekly hometown paper. My ham radio interest leads me down some strange paths and I decided to take you along for a moment.
Now, I’m not one of those true-believer climate-change prophets of doom. I’ve read too much history to get excited about things that last for fewer than 20 years or so.
Nevertheless, long, cool and rainy spells have had big impacts on Western civilization. Back in the early 1300s, there were a few years when it rained, and rained, and rained. There was famine in many places, setting people up for the terrible bubonic plague pandemic in mid-century, according to scientists and historians.
Less deadly was a similar stretch of rainy weather and bad harvests in the early 1700s. It was one of the motivators for convincing our ancestors to leave Europe and come over here.
Nearly 300 years later, there is nowhere else to move, at least until that anticipated Mars mission becomes a reality. And so here we are.
I’m trying to keep my potted herb plants from drowning these days. It is a matter of moving them under the eaves when it rains and then hustling them out for a stray ray of sunshine, which we see every three days whether we need to or not.
It is to the point that I may move them onto my porch during heavier showers. Even beneath the eaves, they are getting way too much of a good thing.
Fortunately, the National Weather Service says that things are supposed to warm up and dry out at the end of this week. I don’t know if it is telling the truth or is working in cahoots with public authorities. The populace is getting a little restless and cranky from all these rainy days.
Ever since I moved back to this area, I have heard people talking about how we never get those clear, hot and sunny summers like we used to, the ones with cloud-studded blue skies. I hadn’t really noticed because I’d been living in Virginia for a few years, having forgotten what western Pennsylvania summers are like.
But this spring’s stretch of gloomy overcast days certainly got my attention. I haven’t been counting how many days are rainy each week, but I know that I have to empty my rain gauge nearly every morning.
I’m thinking of moving to the UK. I’ve heard the weather is better over there.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]