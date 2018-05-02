I can tell that the nice weather is keeping more of us busier as I have received no letters recently. As my longer-time readers know, this opens me up to sharing my take on whatever strikes me as being worth sharing.
A friend who owns horses was riding in my car with me recently when we passed a horse grazing alone in a fenced-in area. It appeared most likely that the homeowner(s) had just that one horse. My friend shared with me that horses, being pack animals who, when living in the wild, are traditionally hunted mostly by large cats are at peace, especially at night, only when in the company of others as they are far more likely to be awakened by the alarm sounds of those others in time to flee an attack. Even when being kept domestically, those instincts need to be considered. Horses kept alone can become highly neurotic from poor sleep. Those with even a companion sheep, donkey, miniature horse, etc. fare far better. I wondered at how many lone horses were sold off by their owners because they had become “unmanageable,” or had bit someone. I was driving alone last evening when I saw another lone horse which made me decide to share about this with you at my first opportunity. If you know someone keeping a single horse, you may wish to suggest that they investigate this for themselves.
On Saturday, I was part of one team of persons dedicated to ridding roadways and streets of litter as part of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Day. Our group was sponsored by the East Brady Area Development Corporation. My team was assigned to begin at the new bridge in East Brady and walk to the memorial park in Bradys Bend, Armstrong County. Bradys Bend Township had volunteers also working that area. Even in the rain, bag after bag was filled with bottles, cans, pizza boxes, chunks of furniture, car parts that had no doubt collided with a deer (we saw two such four-legged accident victims), Styrofoam and plastic items, and at least one sock. For a good portion of the trash, we could not imagine a previous use for it, but into the bags it all went. What amazed me the most was that a mere year ago, I had walked this same grueling route to rid it of all seeable trash, yet now we were filling so many bags all over again. My one memory of last year was that we had just finished the clean-up, and I had gotten into my car to run errands that would take me down that just-cleaned roadway when, as I was driving, I came around a bend and saw an empty soda pop can rolling around in the middle of the highway. Not even a day could seem to pass without someone forgetting what we all should have learned in kindergarten: throw away your garbage in the proper receptacle. How hard is that? Judging from the original content of many of the derelict containers, I know that we were not seeing the careless handiwork of children seated in the back by an open window. No; most of this ugliness is being caused by adults. In fact, I found only one toy — a plastic pretend quarter.
On the bright side, we got honked at in support by a lot of drivers. That was a nice gesture. When I get beyond this backache, that is what I will remember most; the appreciation.
I also want to take this column’s opportunity to thank all of those involved with the procuring and hanging of veterans banners. I am certain that I am not the only person who is moved by these every time I see them. During World War II, my father was 17 when he pushed his own father to sign, allowing Dad to go into the Navy. He was among those few who never saw action, but he had been willing to be a part of things had that gone differently. Even peace-time veterans need to be appreciated because the day before any conflict is peace time. Our bridge in town is lined with the images of men with the initials KIA beneath them. There are banners of others who were killed in action throughout the town. Not one of those persons signed up to give his or her life, but to be willing to be in that level of harm’s way if it became necessary for the good of all, which in the case of those persons, it did. When we think of all that we have to be thankful for, we should not forget our veterans at any time of year. At least for me, those banners are a welcome reminder of that emotional debt.
[Gayle Wright is the Service Coordinator at East Brady’s Allegheny Hills Retirement Residence, and works in the Psychiatric Social Work Department of Butler Memorial Hospital. She lives with three cats. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to mytakeonit@gmx.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards. Those letters with broader interest among our readers are more likely to be chosen. If you have something useful to add to a published response, please send it along.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.