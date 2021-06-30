Dear Gayle,
My husband and I are young. Sometimes we fight about things, but probably not any more than any of the other couples we know. We always seem to work things out and we haven’t needed anyone’s help doing it. I think we’re getting better. It isn’t easy living with someone else sometimes, but we aren’t in any danger of splitting over anything.
The biggest problem we have isn’t from each other, it’s from our parents and my one older sister. These people have decided that it’s their job in life to tell us what to do and how and when to do it because they think we can’t survive without their help. Mostly it’s my mother and sister, and his mom, sometimes his dad. We couldn’t follow everyone’s advice if we wanted to because they all say different things to do. Nobody is asking them, they just jump in like we’ve been waiting all day for their directions.
I think either one of us could handle it if they would just say that they want us to consider something, but they don’t put it that way, they just tell us what to do. Sometimes they tell one of us what to do about something that we didn’t even know was a problem. It’s like if there isn’t something to fix, they’ll create something. We don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, just to get them to stop interfering in our lives. Do you know how to do that?
— Wants Advice
Dear Wants,
If someone has been in charge of advising or directing someone else for a very long time, such as when a parent raises a child, it can be hard to kick that habit when that other is finally on their own, and especially if watching that cared-about person making mistakes. It makes for some major tension in some families. To some extent, we can never stop being our parent’s child. Advancing age brings with it many changes, but not that one.
You have reminded me of a time I was 39 and working at a hospital at which I did group therapy daily. A co-worker had taken a message for me from my mother while I was facilitating group one day. He could hardly wait to tell me that she had phoned to say that she had decided to have the whole family over for dinner that evening, and I was to come straight to her house immediately after work ended. Mom had instructed him, “Tell her not to stop and monkey around on the way home.” I knew he hadn’t made that up because my mother still talked that way. Even at age 39, I was still my mother’s child, just as each of you two is yours.
I am assuming that your sister was older and acted much like a second mother to you, perhaps even babysitting you for a while. That’s about all it takes for someone to develop that I-know-more-and-you-should-listen-to-me mentality. I recall giving out this same advice once a while back, but you may not have seen that. When they tell you exactly what to do, thank them for the ideas, then change the conversation. Do think about their thoughts as those might have use for you. If any family members are getting too directly involved, you may want to set clear boundaries with them, and stick to those. Be patient, but firm.
Dear Gayle,
I work hard all day, but when I get home, my family expects me to be ready to drive them places. None of my kids have drivers’ licenses, and only one has ever even tried, but she always had some little thing keep her from passing, and after three times, she gave up. I feel like when I walk in after work, it isn’t “Yay! Mom’s home,” it’s, “Yay! The taxi’s here!” I realize that most of their trips are needed, like to take the one to work and another to buy things her baby needs, but I’m exhausted. How do I get my kids motivated to get their licenses?
— Tired Mom
Dear Tired,
Your goal is to stop being a taxi. To do this, you may need to do more work at first to eventually have less of it to do. You may want to insist that your daughter who repeatedly failed the driving test go weekly to keep re-taking it until she passes and can start using some of her job money to get a car of her own. You may want to insist on babysitting while your daughter with a baby studies for her driver’s permit test, and to help her by quizzing her from the handbook. So long as you do the driving, but nothing more, your children will view it that they have no need of a license. They need only endure a chauffer who moans about the job.
Dear Readers,
I had to brake for a number of deer and a raccoon over several times this past week. On Saturday, I braked for a doe with triplet fawns. Do be on watch. Last year, I pulled off and walked back to carry a dead fawn — still warm — off from the middle of the road. I had not hit him, but whoever did had kept going. If that doe I saw were hit, three fawns would starve to death. Auto body repair businesses have enough work right now to stay in business. Let’s not add to their workload.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]