There’s nothing like taking a trip back in time to the happy, carefree days of childhood, when our chief duty was to keep ourselves occupied playing games and staying out of trouble. If you were like me, storybooks were a big part of your childhood. Hold on to your hats, everyone, we are going to take a reverse ride on a magic carpet and visit the favorite storybooks of our childhood.
My brother and I enjoyed reading lots and lots of storybooks. My dad was an elementary schoolteacher, so he would bring home books from the school library for us to read, and we would also go to the public library to get more books. I always checked out a high stack of books, as many as they would allow. Being a well-read individual starts before you even learn to read.
Children’s picture books only average 1,000 words, but oh the fun, the joy, and the magic packed in those few words. We still have a collection of battered Little Golden Books at home, artifacts from the past. Now I would like to tell you about some of my favorite storybooks and those that made a lasting impression on me.
- “Harold the Happy Handy Man” by Garth Adamson — This book tells the story of miser who gets Harold to fix things for him and then complains that he did a bad job so he can get out of paying him. A surprisingly realistic, adult theme for a children’s book.
- “Drummer Hoff” by Barbara Emberley — This book is noted for it’s ornate illustrations of soldiers in uniforms. It was one my brother’s favorite children’s books.
- “Baker Bill” by Jene Barr and Chauncey Maltman — I’ve always liked books about cakes, pies, cookies, etc... and Baker Bill certainly fit the “bill.” It must be an oldie, because everyone in the book is wearing 1950s hats and clothing, but it was one of my favorite kids books. I would trace the delicious illustrations for my own pictures. Even drawings of sweets makes me happy.
- Whales with colorful band aids on their tails. After a quick internet search, I believe the title of the book is “Burt Dow, Deep–Water Man” by Robert McCloskey. The situation in this story was a memorable one. It was about a fisherman who caught a whale by the tail, but then apologized and put a colorful bandaid on the whale’s tail. The next day when the man went out to fish, a bunch of whales came over to him and wanted a colorful, fashion bandaid on their tails too. Cute story.
- The “Sweet Pickles” 40-book series was one of our favorites. The inhabitants of the town were silly animal characters and there was one for every letter of the alphabet. The animals I remember the most are Goof Off Goose and Nasty Nightingale.
- “Blueberries for Sal” by Robert McCloskey is about a little girl who gets lost blueberry picking and meets up with some bears. I recall there was also a sequel to this story called “One Morning in Maine” it featured Sal going through the loss of her first baby tooth.
- The “Pinkerton” series by Steven Kellogg was a huge favorite of my brother and I. The best book in the series was “Pinkerton, Behave.” The mischievous dog is sent to obedience school, but he does everything opposite of what he is told to do. Of course it all works out in the end when he catches a burglar, but there is plenty of comedy along the way.
- Miss Nelson is Missing by Harry Allard — Oh what a fun book that was. A nice, sweet, kind teacher is treated badly by her class, so one day a mean, nasty substitute named Viola Swamp shows up and makes the kids work very hard. They can’t wait until the nice teacher returns. In reality, Viola Swamp was Miss Nelson dressed up. The kids learned a valuable lesson and the story had a fun plot twist.
- No More Monsters For Me by Peggy Parish was a wonderful book about a little girl with the comical name of Minneapolis Simpkin. She brings home a small monster she finds in the forest and hides him in the basement. The only problem is that this monster grows very quickly.
I remember a story about a little girl who refused to go to bed and stayed up all night; a girl who was noisy and always making the neighbors angry; a girl who refused to learn to write her name, and so on. There is a wealth of children’s literature that tackles children’s problems and teaches life lessons in creative ways.
There are kids books that are silly and just for fun, which kids naturally like because they rebel against the educational ones. After my childhood, I noticed that kids books tended to get more educationally preachy. When done well, the lessons can be seamlessly camouflaged in an entertaining story.
Children’s books have simple plot constructions and are about the length of an article for a writer, but the artist must supply 30 or 40 gorgeous illustrations, any one of which could be a standalone painting and receive individual acclaim. I feel that illustrators tend to be under appreciated. The illustrations are the shining stars of the children’s storybooks almost more so than the story; but they should evenly compliment each other to form an artistically blended, storytelling experience.
Who can forget Mike Mulligan and his steam shovel, Mary Ann, who dug the cellar of the town hall in a a single day? How about the Bernstein Bears who lived somewhere deep in Bear Country? Nasty Nightingale’s apartment being filled with nuts? Curious George washing windows on a skyscraper? Or The Country Bunny and the Little Gold Shoes?
And we are coming in for a landing! Okay, the ride is over. Back to the present. I hope this article has stimulated some pleasant memories for you. I think the adult world would be a better place if we all retained the inquisitive, creative and optimistic outlook of our childhoods. Maybe the next time you go to the library you will check out a little stack of children’s storybooks just to read to yourself, don’t be bashful.