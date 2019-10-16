You know, nowadays, one should never assume that they have seen or heard the most ridiculous thing they will ever come across. Just when you start to think that way, something new and more ridiculous comes about.
Last week, I came upon a real gem. Some goofy liberal professor came out with a paper attacking, of all “people,” Spongebob Squarepants. The paper’s basic thesis is that the popular cartoon endorses colonization and racism. Apparently, the characters in the show evicted some sort of native species from Bikini Bottom, the underwater town in which they reside. It’s also, according to the writer, connected to the first nuclear tests. It makes me wonder if there is anything that is just lighthearted and fun that the left won’t attack.
I have reached a point wherein I have had enough, in fact too much of the so-called climate change activists. Recently, they hit a new low. Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old girl with OCD and other mental issues, is now a spokesperson for “the cause.” I spent many years working with teenagers, and I can tell that the girl is just spewing out words that others placed in her head. That’s despicable, but they know that opponents will be less likely to fight back against a kid than an adult. Don’t get me wrong. I am not blaming the girl for the stuff she says and does. To a teenager, any fame, let alone international fame, carries a tremendous fascination. It is also interesting to note that the celebrity activists arrive for meetings in private jets and huge, gas guzzling limousines to chastise me for my carbon footprint. Even treasonous Hanoi Jane Fonda got into the act by getting arrested at a demonstration the other day. Why is she allowed in this country?
It appears that the Democrats have decided to devote their time to nothing but impeaching President Trump. Personally, I’m not too worried, as I don’t believe they’ll ever get it done. Surely they have to know that themselves. Why don’t they devote their energy to something worthwhile, like securing the border? That could be accomplished if they would work with the President. Further, I wonder how much this stupid impeachment business is costing the taxpayers.
Next up is the latest lunacy from Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke. Since his promise to come after law-abiding gunowners, he now has declared war on religion. He promises to strip any churches that refuse to recognize same sex marriage of their tax exempt status. In order to be what he considers fair, he applies his idea to any and all religions, not just Christian. While there is not much reason to think that he will ever be elected, one must conclude that he is one of the voices of the Democratic Party today. I don’t know how he plans to enforce his madness. I do know, however, that when the pen is not mighty enough, the Communists are more than willing to resort to the sword.
I know that I may sound a bit like a curmudgeon this month, but here’s another thing that bugs me. Last week, I got a prescription refilled, and the cost was really high. I consider myself blessed that I can afford it, but what about those who worked all their lives and can’t? That’s not all. Why does Medicare not cover such things as hearing aids, dental work and glasses, things nearly all senior citizens need? To add insult to injury, people who never got around to working can get these services for free. There is something wrong with this picture.
Election Day is coming up next month. It really disturbs me when somebody who doesn’t bother to vote complains about the way things are going. While local elections do not draw the attention of national elections, they are still important, especially in our day-to-day lives. Vote as you choose but, for crying out loud, vote.
And finally, on a different note, the start of school brings with it the start of student fundraisers. I have always supported these. If a kid comes knocking at your door, support them if you can. If you can’t afford, or just don’t want to buy from them, don’t be mean to them. They’re just doing what they were sent out to do.