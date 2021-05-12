I spent the early part of my childhood Sunday School years at the Limestone Baptist Church. Since I was the oldest, my parents waited until my younger brother was old enough to accompany me to Sunday School so both of us could start together.
We started out in the 2’s and 3’s class. Yes, I can remember some things as far back as that. It’s probably why I try to write so much from the child’s perspective. In the grown-up world, I feel that there is a communication breakdown between the generations, and that is something I would like to help bridge, in addition to recounting the entertaining moments of growing up.
In Sunday School, they had a vast collection of wooden puzzles with large pieces on little knobs that you fit into slots to make a picture. You don’t see many of those nowadays. There were workbooks too that had functional paper pieces. You could color and cut out paper food which you could slip into a picnic basket on the page or take a little piece of construction paper, tape it at one end and it became a sleeping bag for a little kid camping out. Such creative Sunday School workbooks.
We made big magnets in fun shapes like a crown, a sheep, a church, a sun or a hand print and the teacher would write our Bible memory verse on it, so we could put it on the refrigerator and learn our verse. Those early magnets adorned our refrigerator for many years afterward.
I was enchanted with our teacher’s beautifully long fingernails. I even thought I might like to grow some to match, but I never could resist the temptation to pull them off when they were even a tiny bit above finger level, so that experiment didn’t last long.
There were attendance sheets for each child. It was really a scene that you added a sticker to each week you came to Sunday School. My favorite was the bakery scene. There were even scented stickers resembling cakes, cookies and pies to go with it
Long before there were Power Point presentations, there were the days of flannel graph. An artist’s easel held up a board covered in gray flannel cloth, and the teacher could place Bible characters and scenes on the board. These characters were made of paper with a soft ridged coating on the back that allowed them to stick to the flannel board. That is how we learned our lessons at Sunday School and Vacation Bible School way back in the 80s.
The Sunday School papers were quite good. They always had a color picture on the front and a Bible story with a gorgeous traditional art painting on the back. Inside the paper there were directions for a craft and a fun story about kids your age. Bible Truths For 4’s and 5’s was the first of the papers and later the primary class papers. I bound them together in a big stack so I could reread the stories. I’m not sure if these Sunday School papers survived the years, but we do not throw a lot of things away, so it is possible that they will turn up somewhere.
I was usually the only girl in my Sunday School class. Sometimes another girl would visit. The regular boys mostly ignored me, but there was at least one particularly obnoxious boy who also attended occasionally and got on my nerves.
My most embarrassing moment, actually wasn’t having a panic attack and running out the classroom. It was the time we were having a Bible drill. We pulled our chairs away from the table so we could stand up fast and be the first to read the verse the teacher called out. When the game was over, forgetting that my chair had been pulled away from the table, I sat down in mid air, and the whole class laughed uproariously at me, even the obnoxious boy. Definitely a low point in my Sunday School career.
By the time I moved up to the “big kids” (4th, 5th and 6th) we had begun attending Springside Baptist Church in New Bethlehem. Most of your time in the “big kids” class is spent wishing you were in the high school Sunday School class, but we still had a lot of fun.
My first year there I won the part of narrator in the class Christmas program. All the kids were given battery operated candles and we marched to the stage in a parade of lights. The theme of the program was “The Light of the World.” Once I moved up to the high school class, I was writing and acting in the Christmas play.
The teenage world of Sunday School is not as cute and entertaining as the early years, but there were still birthday parties, pizza parties, bowling parties and other social events to keep everyone occupied.
You could say that my life was about as innocent and idyllic as a 1950s TV sitcom. Of course we all have struggles behind the scenes, but there were a lot of good times in Sunday School: lessons, stories, games, crafts and little gifts at Christmas time.
These days, Sunday Schools don’t exist as they used to, even many Vacation Bible Schools are compacted into a single day. I hear older folks reminiscing about when VBS used to last for two weeks. Sadly, many churches have closed or no longer have children attending. It is telling in America’s collapsing culture and skyrocketing crime statistics.
Children now face many problems that simply did not exist in my day. We have lost sight of the simple things in life, of our moral compass, of an appreciation for wholesomeness and innocence, of what really matters.