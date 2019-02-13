Valentine’s Day has found its way to us again this year. It’s a non-event in my life these days, so I almost forgot about it.
That’s unforgivable, because I got married on Valentine’s Day more than 30 years ago. Unfortunately, the marriage ended on Halloween some years later. This is what you might call “an odd juxtaposition.”
There was an item in the news a week or so ago that the famous Sweethearts candy is in short supply this year. This candy is made by the same company known for Necco wafers. Some years ago, the firm was bought, sold, bought again and sold again, ending up in the hands of the Spangler Candy Company of Ohio.
The originator of Necco wafers started making them before the Civil War. Detractors will note that they certainly taste that way. Worse, Sweethearts have been described as tasting like pretty candy-flavored chalk.
Well, this is America. Making fun of things is our national birthright.
But depriving little children of sugary empty calories is simply unpatriotic. Adult-size kids are mourning the shortage, too. But never fear. The Spangler company promises that heart-shape messages will be back in 2020.
Oh, there are knockoffs out there that will get the job done. For example, Brach’s conversation hearts will do in a pinch.
Fortunately, we still have Char-Val in operation here in New Bethlehem. Long a mainstay at holiday time, there is nothing quite like their Valentine’s Day offerings, their peerless Easter eggs with scrumptious fillings and their silky-chocolate Christmas treats.
I remember what was perhaps Char-Val’s original location in the small building across the street from Smucker’s up on Kinzua. For non-native readers, this is the name of a railroad bridge on the outskirts of town. Shortly after it was built, the bridge was nicknamed Kinzua in honor of the high steel structure way north of us.
Our mothers would pack a car full of kids and make us sit outside while they went in and loaded up on boxes full of mysterious goodies. I’d forgotten what that was all about until Mom mentioned it a few months ago.
I think Folkes’ Construction was in that building for a while, and I couldn’t imagine why my mother would be stopping there. Dad handled all the plaster disasters at the Kerr homestead.
Later, as demand and production outstripped the little building’s capacity, Char-Val moved into a brand-spanking new facility along Route 66 just outside town. A few years later, the firm moved once again into the building we came to associate with it, the former bowling alley near Drummond’s Animal Hospital.
Its second location served for a few years as the Redbank Valley School District’s administration offices and is now a Columbia Gas facility.
While the business and building are up for sale, there’s hope that some worthy entrepreneur will step in and continue the tradition.
Fortunately, we have more than enough options for ruining our teeth and waistline. My favorites used to be heart-shape lollipops with white decorations stippled on to them. I ate one last year and thought I was going to die from the sweetness.
Iced Valentine sugar cookies were always a big deal at our house when my brother and I were in elementary school. We were more than happy to wolf down the misshapen ones that did not quite pass Mom’s muster. She was proud of those cookies and would not send an inferior batch of them to school with us.
When we were old enough and apparently mature enough, we carried these big boxes of cookies onto the school bus. I don’t remember ever having an accident with them or being robbed by older kids. That in itself is a small miracle.
They always made a big hit with the other kids on Feb. 14. They were part of the ritual of opening the big classroom Valentine’s Day box which contained all the anonymous deposits by my classmates. The second part of the ritual involved distributing small Valentines to their recipients.
Valentine’s Day on that kind of industrial scale is a concept that I’m just now grasping. I have to wonder about the distant group of people who thought up that whole classroom ritual. It may well have been the titans of the paper-doily and red construction-paper industries.
On the other hand, students and teachers alike were growing a bit squirrely from being trapped inside by cold weather. Any activity that would burn off excess energy was a blessing, no matter what guise it wore.
And so, Valentine’s Day is here again. There will be cookies, candy and cake. There will be no Sweethearts, though. I would not be surprised if the sun refuses to shine.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
