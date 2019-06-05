It was seven years ago in March 2012. ABC news set the beef world ablaze with reports of a widely used product sneaking its way into consumers’ hamburgers and hot dogs. After eleven segments aired, outrage in the meats aisle was palpable and accusations were making more trips around the Web than airplanes make to Vegas. Everyone knew the name: Pink Slime.
Of course, once the news spread and people started freaking out, nobody wanted to eat anything that looked like beef paste, also known as Lean, Finely Textured Beef (LFTB), the not-so-mouthwatering nomenclature quickly assigned to the product by NCBA and their Beef Council counterparts. Lots of people wanted to make it illegal, lots of people used the story as leverage to promote vegetarianism, lots of people talked and shouted and reacted and lobbied and apologized and then another news story erupted and we all completely forgot about pulverized beef. (Think: when was the last time you heard the term ‘Pink Slime’? It’s been a while, huh?)
With nobody looking, the window of opportunity opened once again and some negotiating has apparently been taking place behind the scenes. I was breezing through a magazine heavily influenced by the opinion of Big Beef when I caught the headline: “Lean Finely Textured Beef Reclassified as Ground Beef.”
Instead of changing the product, they simply renamed it with a far less abrasive title. Today, if you’re prone to purchasing the bargain-basement burger when it goes on sale, you can rest assured that LFTB will be absent on the label. Not, of course, because it isn’t in the grind.
Breeching this subject is not to say I disagree with the food industry’s ability to profit from salvage beef scraps. If they can sell the stuff, more power to them. Consumers, though, should be bright enough to realize their 99-cent-per-pound ground beef wasn’t made from prime ribeyes. It’s not advanced reasoning. You’re getting a deal on whatever was left clinging to the meat saw. I don’t see how shock and outrage are the byproduct of something so obvious. You get what you pay for.
What I am hoping to reveal is how lopsided the regulation game has become in modern society. A federal government rule book does not allow for vagaries, so any inspected facility, whether they’re harvesting 1,000 animals a day or 10 a week gets shoved through the same regulation pipeline. Of course, if you want to sell local meats to the public, by law it must be cut in a federally inspected facility. The local abattoir that serves both farmers and community is gone, though, because they can barely keep up with expenses and paperwork reflecting the arduous task of keeping an industrial slaughterhouse running smoothly.
As family operated butcher shops drip sweat trying to stay afloat in a sea of excessive expense and oversight, industrial meats players carry a big enough stick to change the rules whenever they see fit. It’s unacceptable.
When people encounter such blatant misuse of the system, very frequently a call for more regulation is rolled out as the solution. I disagree, for more regulation, as I mentioned earlier, will appear in a broad stroke across the board, affecting the smallest in the business far more than the biggest. Well meaning do-gooders keep trying to vote the big out of existence, believing that toppling the monopoly will inevitably help their neighbor, but such is never the case, for the monopoly will fund a way to survive and the neighbor will go bankrupt.
A far better solution is to bifurcate the two. A community abattoir overseen by the community it serves provides a much more manageable project than the same business trying to keep up with the feds. Such a reality places responsibility back on the individual patronizing the business: YOU have to determine whether the butcher is maintaining adequate cleanliness instead of waltzing in and assuming someone else did the checking for you. Everyone squirms in their seat at the thought of accepting the liability of personal judgment, but to relinquish the responsibility to a governing body opens up the door to the liability of being lied to, as is the case in the LFTB/Ground Beef name change.
Ask yourself: do you truly, deeply want to see a return to local economies, food and community? Then stop reading the New York Times and take the politics out of eating. We need to fashion a world in which anyone may take on the role of food purveyor, and, thus, each shopper assumes the role of regulator. Is the guy grinding your hamburger wearing a sleeveless shirt and shedding back hair into the mix? Don’t buy from him. Find another. We shouldn’t need the government to tell us that.
Those who cannot deal with such a reality are free to continue blissful ignorance under the umbrella of the industry, where risk comes in the form of being played by behind the scenes handshakes. But I think we need to allow room for more local regulation for those who prefer the honesty of knowing what they’re eating. That way, if the butcher changes the label, you know about the switcharoo immediately and can do something about it.