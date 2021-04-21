Last year I tried out my dark humor fairly often, cracking jokes about DIY haircuts and pandemic chic. What a difference 12 months can make. Now I know what the “new normal” looks like, and it ain’t pretty.
I don’t know. I was all set to embark on some personal renovation when we went into lock-down last March. A lot of things didn’t get done then, and those pesky spikes kept happening.
The good news is, the vaccines are making a few things possible again despite another spike or wave looming on the horizon. I got a real haircut last week without feeling as though I was taking my life in my hands. This week, it’s all about new glasses and hair coloring.
Next month includes one of those multiphasic blood draws and a dental appointment, followed by who knows what. It’s just time to get things taken care of now that the coast is somewhat clear.
We newsies can be a morbid bunch. Those of us who qualify as elder statespeople — I’m looking at Ron Wilshire and Denny Bonavita here — tend to keep track of the number of daily obituaries in our area. I do it, too, so I guess that makes me a member of a questionable exclusive club.
Last fall, the daily count was about triple what it was back in the pre-2020 Before Time. Even as the holiday spike receded in early February, I noticed that we were still seeing elevated numbers of obituaries. They remain high, perhaps nearly double what they were through 2019.
Some of this could be because of the delayed effects of COVID. On the other hand, medical folks will tell you that people are passing away at a higher rate because routine exams and screenings were avoided for at least 12 months. This is what the term “excess mortality” means.
That’s why I’m taking care of things, knocking them down one by one. The AMBA blood screening is a very good start. It is a cost-effective way to tease out any lurking health problems that we don’t notice on a daily basis.
The tests cost $41, and another $5 is added to support the sponsoring New Bethlehem Civic Club. That is a great deal. I haven’t researched the cost of the individual tests if they were done in a local hospital, but the price tag would run well into the hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.
After surviving a strange and very loony year, heck, I’ll gladly pay $46 for some peace of mind. It is a simple way to take back some control over your life. That has been in short supply for a while.
As for control, I am more than happy to allow somebody else to give me a haircut. Last April’s attempt turned out well, but taking scissors to my own hair felt somewhat like the first time I rode a bike without training wheels. Still, I picked up another skill, and I’m always happy to do that.
I confess that I went totally innocent of hair coloring this past 15 months or so. Salons were closed for some time, and there were often shortages of the strangest things.
Besides, there was something very cool about a mature woman celebrating her high-risk COVID status by actually looking her age. Or so I told myself. It was probably a case of whistling past the graveyard.
Just the same, we learned to stock up on essentials these past 13 months or so. And sticking out your tongue at Ma Nature is seldom a good long-term strategy. I’m laying in a supply of hair products and a decent set of barber’s scissors just in case.
And I’m going to show up early, if not bright, on the morning of May 8 for my blood draw. I’ve been tempting fate for far too long. At least now I won’t scare the medical professionals with badly cut gray hair and rickety eyeglasses.
I think it’s just a continuation of my stance on not wanting to bring even an asymptomatic COVID case to a doctor’s office or ER during the height of the pandemic. In the long run, it isn’t all about us as individuals. It’s about everybody else around us.
Take care of yourselves.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]