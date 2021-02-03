Glorioski! I think we’re having a real no-kiddin’ snow day today. I’m semi-retired and I don’t need to go out and deal with the roads.
I ventured on to the porch at daybreak to take a quick snowfall measurement, and it looks like South Side has received about two inches or so. I’ll go out later to take an official reading for the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.
As a single woman leading a quiet life, I find ways to contribute to society beyond this column and a few feature stories. Reporting weather conditions is a good thing even if we don’t have funnel clouds lurking at the top of Beautiful Lookout every day.
My volunteer weather reporting does not extend to the big rock lurking under the snow, the small boulder that somebody seems to have hit while trying to cut the corner at the intersection of an alley and Spruce Street behind my place. I’m sorry, but I smiled.
I don’t know. I take exception to people tearing up my landlady’s yard.
A couple of years ago, a tow truck tried the same maneuver and got profoundly stuck, making it necessary to call yet another tow truck to ride to the rescue. It took a while.
I was talking on the phone with a male friend from an urban area at the time. He got annoyed because I kept getting up to open my door and check on the extraction process. A potential budding romance ended that morning.
“You need to get out more.”
Well, yes, that is probably true, but there isn’t much going on in a small town during the winter.
Anything out of the ordinary qualifies as entertainment when you live on a side street. My mom’s place is infinitely more interesting. Stories, I’ve got stories.
Down at the sharp turn that Route 28/66 makes near her house, anything can, and does, happen.
I was too young to remember the time a truck hauling dynamite tipped over on the curve. Obviously, nothing bad happened because I’m still here to tell you about it. Most accidents were not that thrilling.
We had trucks of all kinds dumping their loads every month or so in the days before the curve was widened and flattened. Once it was a milk truck, followed by a beer truck. There is no word on how the cleanup went with the latter.
Various family cats were our scouts. One was on the alert for trouble all the time, sauntering up the sidewalk after investigating and before neighbors and emergency crews arrived. Another did an impressive impersonation of a fur rug, burying himself in the living room carpeting when he heard a crash.
He did that one summer Sunday afternoon after a motorcyclist’s bike got away from him. We both heard the thump as the biker hit our old front porch, Fella bristling with fur and me taking a peek out a window.
“Hey, Mom. A motorcycle just hit the house.”
I was a lot more laconic in those days.
We went out to investigate and render aid if required. But Mom being Mom, she snickered when she saw a huge biker sitting in her petunia bed. Nice child that I was, I dug my elbow into her ribs.
It’s hard raising a mother sometimes.
To her credit, she was known to render first aid when somebody showed up at the front door with a bad case of road rash. It’s a lesson that I took to heart and carried with me as an adult.
Back in the blizzardy ‘90s, my daughter and I lived on a State College street that intersected with busy US 322, also known as South Atherton Street. Two blocks from the fire station, we lived halfway down a hill known for its slippery conditions in the wintertime. There was a utility pole at the corner that seemed to have had an invisible Hit Me sign painted on it.
During the bad winter of 1993, we had a couple of crashes per week. I started keeping a minor boo-boo kit beside the front door. My phone got an extra-long cord that reached the living room.
Once, there was a Penelec lineman who dangled from a bucket after it tipped, causing him to fall to the truck bed. He was all right if a bit bruised and sprained. That was scary.
He was on the scene to repair damage inflicted by a driverless car the evening before. In the days before Elon Musk, a car without a driver meant only one thing. There wasn’t anybody behind the wheel.
I heard the dreaded thud and went out cat-like to investigate. The absence of a driver confused me until I saw my landlady comforting a hysterical female on the sidewalk. Unfamiliar with winter driving, the woman panicked when her tires started spinning and jumped out of the vehicle in the belief that her car was falling apart.
My landlady and I looked at one another and then looked away. We both had that telltale quivering of the lips that indicates incipient loud guffaws. I would have felt bad digging her in the ribs with an elbow.
So, while I am sometimes secretly amused by human foibles, Mom and Dad raised me right. I still keep a first aid kit at the ready in case somebody needs help.
That’s small-town America for you.