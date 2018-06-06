School is over, or nearly so, for the students in our area. While there were a number of two-hour delays this past winter, all-out snow days were relatively few. Freedom arrives pretty much on time this June.
Think of it. Three whole months of getting sweaty and dirty with wild abandon, refueling for lunch and then jetting off to do something different from what you did in the morning.
It was a big deal when my age group all learned to ride a bike, even more so when we didn’t need training wheels anymore. Other than one minor collision resulting in a blown-out tire, we escaped with a scraped knee or two.
In the summer months, back in the days when the borough of South Bethlehem used to tar and chip every alley, we would find at least one small bird, usually a hapless robin, doing an imitation of a saber-tooth tiger trapped in the La Brea tar pits.
Someone, usually me, would rescue the poor little thing, clean it up and attempt to save its life. It never worked, and there was always a solemn funeral beside the Red Bank Creek in a few days.
Between the rescue and the funeral, there was always a confrontation with my mother. My white Keds were magnets for oozing tar which always found its way onto the kitchen floor. That must have happened three or four years in a row.
The good news is, baby birds are now safe from fresh tar. The alleys we once rode our bikes on closely resemble the boulevards of lovely downtown Damascus these days. I found the carcass of a deceased Volkswagen at the bottom of a pothole last Friday.
This only seems to be a problem on the north side of Broad Street, though, the side sloping more sharply toward the creek. That’s a darned shame. You could bend a rim, or worse, on some of the alleys on the lower streets these days.
Growing up along Broad Street, the world was divided into “the upper streets” and the “lower street,” the lower street being Grant. It didn’t have any real social status meaning in those days, merely a geographical one.
There was a veritable horde of Baby Boomers racing their bikes on the side streets and alleys. I don’t have a head count from the ‘60s other than “a lot.”
I think our numbers may have come close to those from the 1940 census that I found a while back. In that year, there were something like 124 school kids in South Bethlehem and three schools to confine them. That figure amazed me, because there were a number of vacant lots in town at the time.
Down on Cherry “Street”, the pockmarked alley that passes behind my mom’s house and those of the Mohneys, Brights, Sayers, Shaffers and Flings, we had Bowersox Field to play in. It sprouted hay, bluet flowers in the spring, dandelions and burdock in the summer, a clump of red sumac year round and a solitary old apple tree.
I don’t know what we did there exactly because we never had an organized game of any kind in mind. We did have a couple of picnics, complete with newspaper hats that we folded ourselves. My family’s neighbor, Burt Aaron, was amused when we invited him to one, according to my parents.
Burt was probably in his early 70s, so you can see the disconnect there. All the same, we were nice kids and didn’t want anyone to feel left out.
On the other side of Allison Street was another vacant field. To my knowledge, we never had a name for it, but it probably had one. For whatever kidly reason, we didn’t play in it very much because it just didn’t have that “woo” factor that nine-year-olds can sense.
Humans can be a strange and baffling race, but kids under the age of 12 are their own separate tribe. They operate under a mysterious set of rules that even they can’t figure out.
What makes one field or one stretch of creek bank more attractive than another that doesn’t look any different to the adult eye? I don’t think there are any precise words for that phenomenon, but you probably know exactly what I’m writing about.
It’s intuition, I guess. I think that we’re all born with it, but it gets pushed to our mental storage sheds once we hit adulthood. But some of us don’t lose it entirely.
Right now, the intuition bone in my head is telling me that those alleys down on “the lower streets” need to be attended to. While the alleys, parts of them, are looking better than they have in a while, there is still a lot of room for improvement.
There must be some alternative to Liquid Fuels funds, which cannot be used for anything but street paving. There is no way to upgrade the borough’s alleys to street status. They are too narrow to meet the 22-foot requirement.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.