I guess there are some things meant to be in this life. Opportunities that just drop in your lap are part of what is meant to be. I wonder why some things are just meant to be? I won’t get off topic and philosophize about life. This article is about playing the piano.
Mom and dad played the piano a little bit and so, of course, I wanted to be able to do that too, but being a piano player was never my dream or ambition. It was just something all the little children did in my day — take piano lessons. Sometimes it was fun to play the piano, but like all children, I hated to practice. And I hated the mechanics of music (the timing and all) I wanted to play it the way I heard it, and most of the time I could get away with it.
Dad taught my brother and I out of the Thompson piano books for the first year, then we studied with Carrie Reddinger McIntire for the next 10 years until we graduated from high school. Thomas and I are still playing the piano today.
My piano debut was at Vacation Bible School at the Limestone Baptist Church. I was to take a turn playing for the children’s music time, when they got to grab musical noisemakers out of a box and march in a parade around the sanctuary. The pianist always played a song for them to march to. I must have been nine at the time. I sat down at the piano and began playing. My heart was pounding, halfway through the piece I suddenly panicked and stood up, “I can’t do it! I can’t do it!” I cried, “I’m too nervous!” But the kids kept right on marching, clacking their sticks and shaking their shakers, and not paying a bit of attention to the panic-stricken pianist. After a moment, I recovered myself, sat down and completed the piece. Hardly a stellar beginning to a piano performance career, but at least I survived.
After high school, I kind of let the piano go. I took drama and media in college and only music students were allowed to play the pianos. Eventually, when I was at home again, I began to pick up music books and play just for fun — sometimes for an hour at a time — and so, piano-playing became a minor hobby. Little did I know how great was the demand for church pianists, and that I was about to join the profession.
Being an average player, who was rather rusty in 2010, I was not the kind of person who would win an audition in this field, so it must have been out of sheer desperation that the Hawthorn United Methodist Church asked me to be their pianist and hired me sight unseen. Thomas, a superb pianist, was already playing for two churches, and since I could sing, everyone just assumed I was a talented pianist as well.
The first few years were a little nerve-wracking as I worked to brush up on and raise the level of my piano skills. I was nervous every Sunday morning, terrified of hitting a wrong note and getting fired. Fortunately, they were more forgiving than I expected and my tenure continued.
A few years later, I got a call from the Hawthorn Presbyterian Church that was in need of a pianist. Fortunately, the services did not conflict and I, with my modest skills, became the pianist for two churches.
Here again, I feared striking the wrong keys and being fired. I now felt secure in my job at the Methodist Church, but the Presbyterians could be more exacting. If I made a couple of mistakes one week, I would think that they would at least wait to fire me until I made mistakes a few weeks in a row — hoping for a little grace there. Now that I have been playing there for six years, I feel reasonably confident that I will not make enough musical errors in successive weeks to be canceled as the piano player. Funny how it sometimes takes three or four years to get confident at a job.
One of the strangest experiences I had as a pianist occurred last year, when I was playing at the Presbyterian Church one Sunday morning. I was thinking of something else while I was playing, and right in the middle of the second verse, I realized I was not playing what was written on the page. I was playing the song, but something was very different. My fingers continued to fly across the keys as the congregation sang heartily. In two seconds, I diagnosed the problem to be that I was playing in a key of five flats when the key signature of the song was sharps. How could I keep playing in a different key that wasn’t on the page in front of me? I panicked, but my fingers kept playing. I didn’t dare try to change back to the written key, because that would be terribly discordant. I finished the piece in the alien key and no one was the wiser, but it was perplexing to know that my brain somehow transposed the whole song without my knowledge in real time. I caught myself getting ready to do it again a few times. Just shows how easy it must be to transpose music.
These days, I have developed to the level where I can play almost any song in either church hymnal on command. If I don’t know it, or can’t play it, you can be sure the congregation can’t sing it.