We all have childhood secrets tucked away. Most of them aren’t exactly gruesome and won’t make good grist for the tabloid press. But some remain locked away for 50 years or more just because nobody likes to be called a fink.
My mother and I were talking the other night about the traffic on Routes 28/66 streaming past our house in the early ‘60s. We thought it was bad then, and it is exponentially worse now. My brother and I grew up with dire warnings to always look both ways, twice, and to never cross the street directly in front of the house because it was so near the elbow bend in the road.
In the same nanosecond, Mom and I remembered a story from my kindergarten year. And we both dredged up a scandalous secret that I managed to keep for all of eight hours.
Public kindergarten was still a year or so in the future, so I attended Gladys French’s private one in Alcola. There was no bus, and our mothers took turns chauffeuring us around, dropping us off at our homes at lunchtime.
One of my classmates lived across the alley from my grandparents. I had the bright idea of paying them an unannounced visit one day. I asked to be dropped off at their house because I assumed that they would love to see me and would walk me safely home.
Only they weren’t there. I had no idea when they would be back and knew that my mother would wonder where I was. My only option was to cross 28/66 and walk a block and a half by myself, which was on the verboten list at the time.
I stood at the curb, looking up and down the street four times. The coast was clear but I sprinted across, pivoted on my heel nonchalantly and sauntered down the sidewalk.
“Move along. Nothing to see here. I meant to do that.”
Taking a deep breath, I steadied my nerves before walking into the house, ate lunch and pretended to take a nap. Meanwhile, my guilty conscience snacked on my innards.
At bedtime, I was settling down to say my now-I-lay-me-down-to-sleep prayer when my guilt got the better of me. I delivered my tearful confession to my mother who didn’t seem at all upset.
My eldest grandson pulled a similar stunt when he was a few days short of his fifth birthday, outdoing his grandmother by a good mile. He heard his parents talking about a softball game that his dad was playing in, and my daughter planned to take the boys to watch after they got up from their naps.
Steele pretended to nap, made sure that his mother was sound asleep and then sneaked out of the house. He strolled through Rural Valley on his way to the ballfield, every inch the man about town, when a restaurant owner spotted him and called the state police. A trooper interrupted my grandson’s big adventure a half mile down the road and drove him home.
Naturally, the trooper expected to have an inebriated floozy answer his knock on the door. Instead, he found a sleepy, very alarmed and very pregnant young mother with an excited two-year-old hanging on to her.
When I had a chance to take a walk with the man about town a couple of weeks later, he showed nothing but brazen savoir faire.
“But Grandma, I was four then. I’m five now. I don’t know what the big deal is because I knew where I was going.”
For the record, his mother seldom did things like that. I was taken aback, but I laughed in spite of myself.
This is one of the reasons that I like five-year-olds so much. They tend to be honest and kind, if not always wise. Twelve-year-olds should follow their example but seldom do.
Yes, my brother and I were fighting one winter’s day in 1967 when our parents weren’t home. Yes, I kicked the kitchen wall and that’s how the hole got there, Mom. That’s one burden lifted from my soul.
We fought like most siblings do, but I always have my brother’s back. And that was a very good thing one dark evening when somebody decided to step on the thin ice of the old South Bethlehem mill race. Wet to the knees, the older somebody was led back to their garage by the younger somebody who got him dried out before their parents found out.
I have now relieved my brother of his burden of guilt, too. I’m a good sister that way.
So, if you admit to having been a child at one time and are now a parent or grandparent, you know that kids can be knotheads, not by design but by nature. Most of the time everything works out okay. Everybody needs a secret or two for a while.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.