It’s been 10 years! The first Rimersburg Rules column appeared July 6, 2011. Feeling nostalgic, Rules took a trip down memory lane, scanning old columns. During 2011, you may recall, we let you get to know us.
In “The Nerds are out to get us,” Oct. 12, 2011, I asked:
Did you ever see one of those “Revenge of the Nerds” movies, where the misfits take over and...the desire to be unique, original, special, NOTICED for heaven’s sake (rather than of good character), has...become a national obsession. ... Years ago I was walking our first Collie around the block when a young neighborhood couple driving by rolled to a stop for a “chat.”
Them: “What’s your dog’s name?” “Spot,” I replied, with the creativity and wit you’ve come to expect from me. Them: “That’s not very original.” Honest. Me: looking at them and speaking slowly, because a couple of my words contained more than one syllable, “He-is-a-dog. Not a yacht, not a newly discovered moon orbiting Neptune. He’s a Dog. D. O. G.,” I replied. “And,” I continued, “it explains a lot that you two ...” Off they sped, before I could finish. A clear example of poor manners, but my wife, ever loyal, must have been in a bad mood when I told her. She kept mumbling something about “someone” needing to “work on his people skills.”
Sure, I’ll get right on that.
In “Help! Herman harassed me!” from Nov. 9, 2011, I related my fate at the hands of the late Herman Cain while a pizza boy:
“Listen son,” he said, holding his hand up to his chin, “we all make mistakes, but your supervisors have had it up to here with you. You keep putting the anchovy pizzas in the pepperoni pizza boxes, you keep giving people new Coke when they want Classic. You drive like a bat out of hell and chased all those Code Pink ladies around the block, twice. What if you’d run one over?”
Like I wasn’t trying? I felt so violated, dirty, but the predator wasn’t done yet.
“You can’t tell our best customers, just because they’re a little, hmmmm, corpulent, that if they keep eating the way they are, the government will have to put pizza on the endangered species list.”
That was it. I ran, slipping out of his grasp practically, in the closest thing I’ve got to tears. ... Yes, Godfather’s did make me an offer I couldn’t refuse. A hard bargainer even then, I craftily negotiated a stack of 50 percent off supreme pizza coupons in settlement, valued in the point zero ten figure range. I gave them my release and a confidentiality agreement, but I don’t feel bound by it.
In “Call me Mr. Sensitive,” from Dec. 21, 2011, I wrote:
Not long ago I promised, or maybe “threatened” is a better word, to keep you updated on the progress of my sensitivity training.
In the past some have alleged (a lawyer word meaning truth I don’t like and you can’t prove) that I’m a name caller who lacks people skills and should learn to appreciate the feelings of others. Then my wife joined the chorus of whiners.
“Just dial it back one notch,” she said. “On second thought, how about six or seven notches?”
My wife is really cool and an excellent cook in an age when the women down here can’t heat water, so I take what she says seriously. As usual, I’m glad I did. After taking an honest look at myself, and some pretty painful moments of self-reflection, I decided to do the absolute minimum necessary to keep vittells on the table and peace in the homestead. I began studying the younger, more enlightened guys, figuring I’d fake it just before dinner time and...
Just watching those guys gave me the hives. I’d rather starve to death than act like that, but don’t get your hopes up.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]