Yeah, I know. Yet another newspaper column about the pandemic. We’re all sick unto death with talking about it, but it’s simply our reality this year.
“This year.” We have been through a lot since the March stay-at-home orders, and there is more to come during the fall and winter. But things are looking a lot brighter because of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that will be coming online in the next few months.
Until then, we still have to get through the holidays. They probably won’t look like anything most of us have seen in our lifetimes — that is if folks decide to be smart rather than headstrong.
I’m just like you. I’m am very tired of this whole mess, and yet I try to keep a lid on my anger. I’m no saint and have never pretended to be one.
There will be people who insist on holding their usual large family gatherings on Thanksgiving next week. In dangerous times, it is a very human thing to want to stay close to those we love. We can’t do it this year without endangering those dear to us.
I will never ill-wish anyone. But I will say that if you insist on flouting public health guidelines and hold that huge family feast, I won’t have much sympathy if your family members get sick and end up in the hospital.
When have you ever read something that harsh in this column? Probably never, or maybe once or twice in the past eight years.
Me, I worry most about the medical staff in our local hospitals. They don’t have a lot of open beds in good times. If a bunch of area sick people suddenly show up the week after Thanksgiving, they are going to be in real trouble.
What does that mean for you? If you or a family member has a heart attack or gets into an auto accident, the ER is not going to be able to take care of you right away. You might be lucky to get a bed in a hallway.
Look, it’s one year. If that seems too hard, then you should talk to a veteran or an active military member deployed to the far side of the globe. Those folks know all about holidays celebrated in unfamiliar ways.
It’s easy to feel dejected and deprived, moaning about what we don’t have this year. One year.
I operate on the basis of making the best of a situation. You can moan about what you don’t have right now, or you can appreciate what is in front of you. Give thanks for what you have, dear readers.
Is everybody in reasonably good health? That’s always a good thing to give thanks for.
Do you have a roof over your head, along with heat, water and electricity? There are people in our own country who aren’t as fortunate.
Is everyone still alive who sat around your Thanksgiving table last year? I am blessed because that’s true for my extended family.
You get the idea. I could drone on and on about this subject, but I leave preaching to the professionals. They are likely to say that where two or more are gathered together in his name, God is there.
So, there’s going to be Mom, brother Glenn and me sitting around the table next week. Kallie, the famous Black Lab, will be lurking nearby. That’s it, and that is fine company, indeed.
We will make a number of phone calls, the same as every other year, the same as we would do if there were a big ice storm and nobody could travel on the roads. A pandemic isn’t really all that special if you think about it. It’s another natural event that will end sometime in the future.
I’m trying to think of special ways to celebrate the holidays this year. People like stories about the olden times, and so we have a golden opportunity to write our own in 2020.
Twenty years from now, I hope I’m rocking a great-grandchild to sleep with stories about a special Thanksgiving and Christmas, the kind of stories our grandparents told us about the Great Depression or World War 2.
This is a unique point in our country’s history. If we can get past all the political turmoil and just appreciate 2020 as a year like no other, we’re going to do better in the long run.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]