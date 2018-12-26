After last week’s column, you might be wondering where my mother was during the holiday seasons back in the ‘60s and ‘70s. The answer is “everywhere.”
She was an Amazon during Christmas. Oh, not that huge online shopping site that we love or hate, but the kind of superwoman found in Greek mythology.
Most people remember Shirley from G.C. Murphy’s, restocking and straightening merchandise on the shelves, helping customers find the perfect gift for a hard-to-buy-for relative, measuring cloth at the sewing counter and usually laughing about something.
First Church of God members could expect her to show up for services, teach a Sunday school class, sing in the choir and rehearse for the annual Christmas program. While it was a short walk for her when the church was located at the corner of Hamilton and Allison streets in South Side, each activity still took an hour or so out of most evenings.
And then there was the behind-the-scenes stuff that most moms do and are never recognized for in the wider world.
In the days of live Christmas trees, she often got bundled up and went along with us to get the tree itself. She rode herd on my dad as he set it up in the living room, sometimes pulling him back from an occasional mad-scientist scheme. Mom supervised the decorating when she wasn’t doing it all herself.
And then when it was time to take the tree down a couple weeks later, Mom muttered under her breath while cleaning up the fallen pine needles hiding in odd places. A few years later during a remodeling project, a few were found beneath the old carpeting.
The appearance of our first artificial tree was a cool kid thing for my brother and me. For Mom, it meant one less mess to clean up after the Christmas season during inventory time at Murphy’s.
Meanwhile, there were cookies to be baked ahead of time and tucked away in paper-lined tins for safekeeping. This went on even after my parents acquired a deep freezer because you never knew if there was going to be a cookie famine. Why chance it?
There were the usual dozens of sugar cookies with icing and sprinkles. There were gingerbread men fashioned from a molasses-cookie recipe that still makes the rounds in our family. And then there were everyone’s favorite filled cookies.
For readers 100 years in the future, these were made from rolled-out sugar-cookie dough, one flat disk for the bottom, a dollop of some kind of fruit filling and topped with another dough disk pierced with a slit or two. I hope that this recipe never gets lost in the mists of time.
Along with the tins and boxes of store-bought candy, there was always a generous mountain of homemade chocolate and peanut butter fudge. In my very early years, I remember Mom making some kind of dropped candy made of butterscotch morsel-covered chow mein noodles. I shake my head over that one.
Later, her repertoire branched out into peanut brittle and homemade hardtack candy. The peanut brittle was always gobbled up, but the hardtack was something I avoided. You never knew when my dad might have been experimenting with his witch’s brew of flavorings, producing candy that tasted more like chemical-infused cinnamon than anything you’d want to eat.
In the middle of this, there were two kids who had homework and boo-boos to attend to, plus a dog with a shady character. The dog had outgrown munching on ornaments but still liked being Godzilla rampaging through a Christmas village.
And there were still the weekly laundry to do and daily meals to prepare. Until I was in second grade or so, laundry was done in an old tub-type washer and hung on clotheslines to dry. Nobody had a microwave at home.
My brother and I were taught to take up some of the burden from an early age. We did our homework as soon as we got home from school, dusted the furniture, set the table and did some of the simpler parts of meal preparation.
When cookies and candy were being made, it was all hands on deck. I’m not sure how useful my brother and I were in the process. I seem to remember sweeping up an awful lot of spilled flour in those days.
In odd moments here and there, Mom wrapped presents. I suspect that she shared this chore with my brother and dad, and I know that she did with me. Tissue paper was used for wrapping as well as lining gift boxes, and we made our own bows by applying the edge of scissors to lengths of Crinkle-Tie ribbon. Fancier store-bought bows were rare.
Christmas Day arrived, the mountain of presents opened, the discarded wrapping paper gathered up and errant toys corralled beneath the tree. Meanwhile, there was a turkey roasting in the oven in advance of a houseful of relatives for dinner.
The next morning, it was time to go to work at Murphy’s. The day after Christmas was always hellish there. There were merchandise returns, clearance tables to be set up and preparation for the annual inventory which would begin shortly.
Mom usually suffered from sinus problems during this time. I think it was her body’s way of telling her to get more rest, but that was not going to happen until the middle of January.
She earned that long winter’s nap several times over.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.