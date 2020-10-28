It is that time of the year again. The time when ghosts walk the cornfields and critters howl in the night. Just to add to the spooky atmosphere, the days get shorter, darker and the winds blow colder. The red and golden leaves have deserted the proud trees and left their bare, outstretched limbs scratching at the sky with every gust of wind. They are reaching out — reaching, reaching for you. And if they ever catch you — Can’t you just hear the voice of Boris Karloff speaking the lines of this opening paragraph?
For having such a negative connotation, fear is a very popular emotion. Fear plays a big part in our lives to help keep us safe. Fear keeps us from putting our hand in the fire, from jumping off a cliff and from taunting an angry mob. There is a healthy aspect to fear that aids in self-preservation.
Oddly enough, fear is also entertainment. You would think that during ancient times, they would have had enough of fear and violence from living their day to day lives, but no, they enjoyed gruesome, extreme entertainment in their leisure. Humans have a naturally high capacity for “fight or flight” emotions that is barely used in modern civilized societies.
What is the mystery behind the fascination with crime and fear? These days our lives are very tame and peaceful. Our “fear” emotions are just not exercised like they used to be, so we humans feel the need to invent fears to balance our emotional spectrum.
People love puzzles, and they like the shock therapy of artificial fear and anxiety stirring their emotions around a bit. I suppose that is why the mystery genre is so successful. It combines multiple elements that appeal to human nature. Horror and straight crime appeals to the emotional thrill-seeker, but the humble “who-dun-its” draw the intellectuals in on the case.
As a consumer, I favor the cozy, who-dun-it mysteries, because — well, because they are cozy and relaxing. I want to be mildly spooked and chilled, but not completely unsettled. The cozy mysteries and the who-dun-its represent very low doses of artificial fear. On a cold night, I like to curl up by my computer wrapped in blankets with a sweet snack and a hot drink by my side and watch a good old-fashioned mystery. Not too scary.
Let’s take a look at the mental puzzle aspect of the mystery story and its construction. The first time you read a mystery book or watch a mystery movie it is really a battle of the brains between you and the author to see which of you is more clever. Could you guess halfway through who did it or were you in suspense the whole time and just couldn’t figure it out until the moment the author revealed “who-dun-it?”
Mystery writers and readers have come a long way from “The butler did it!” Audiences are more sophisticated now, and they are wise to a plethora of plot devices, so the mystery writer has to be more clever than ever to avoid cliches and out wit the reader. It just won’t do anymore to present a cast of characters and let the circumstantial clues point to one of them. Too easy to guess. The author has to be more creative.
I’m just getting started as a mystery writer, and I know I need to have multiple elements and subplots going on to make it a challenge for the reader to figure out. Mystery writers need to twist the story around so the solution comes out to be something that readers might not have thought of, but still, the clues must be there in the story to make it fair. The writer has to think of all the angles, consider what conclusions the readers might draw from each clue and try to consciously lead them down the path of wrong assumptions.
These days, you can find an abundance of classic film and television mysteries on Youtube. Now I know some of them come and go a lot, so I will mention some of the ones I am quite sure are in the public domain.
“The Thirteenth Guest” (1932) showcases a young Ginger Rogers in a non-musical role; “And Then There Were None” is a classic written by none other than the mistress of mystery herself, Agatha Christie; “The Ninth Guest” (1934) has a very similar plot to Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” only it is set in a New York penthouse. It is the familiar scenario of a bunch of people being invited to a place cut off from civilization and then they die in mysterious accidents one by one.
- The Crime Doctor movie series (1943-1949).
- The Bulldog Drummond movies (1929-1939).
- Alfred Hitchcock Hour (1962-1965).
- A TV show called “Suspicion” (1957-1958).
- A TV show called “Suspense” (1949-1954).
- Boris Karloff’s TV show “Thriller” (1960-1962).
In our modern couch-potato state, we want to experience emotions — any emotion but boredom. Books, movies and video games attempt to fill that emotional thrill-seeking vacuum. If we use our imagination more often, we can generate our own excitement. Be a creator not just a consumer. I guess that is easy for me to say as a writer and filmmaker, but who is to say you couldn’t write a mystery?