Personality is an important factor in direct-marketing situations.
Here are three strategies I adopted to help me become a more engaging salesman: First, spend time with charismatic people and observe, then replicate their interactions with others. Second, develop a storyline for the farm and stick to it. Third, create a mental “market character” to reduce self-centeredness. I’ll dive into each method in more detail.
Customer Engagement:
My Uncle Barry had a magnetic persona. I regularly invited him to the farmers market with me on Saturdays to leverage his personality, which was quite the opposite of mine. It seemed obvious to put an outgoing person on the front line of our sales outlet.
While he worked the crowd, I watched how he interacted with customers. I would then try to emulate the greeting, discussion, and follow through of the conversation with passersby. Much to my surprise, customers responded positively to my newfound social behavior, and soon I was able to engage with new customers easily. With practice, portraying an enthusiastic and welcoming behavior on market day became second nature.
Charisma is a skill that can be learned from those around us. If you’re involved with the sales force at your farm, and you want to learn new skills, invite your outgoing friends to join you on market days and watch how they approach the crowd. Their example will help you develop your own market personality that invites customers to your booth and engages valuable relationships for your farm.
Farm Story:
No matter how good it is, customers are not going to bond with your best t-bone; they can buy meat of any quality and quantity from every grocery outlet, every delivery website, and every other small farm in the country. Customers instead bond with your farm story, and your best t-bone is the vehicle they use to connect themselves to it. Therefore, it is unwise to base your marketing campaign strictly on products available: cuts of meat, gallons of milk, or bunches of beets. Marketing is about you.
I’ve found it beneficial to keep a running thread of story that’s supported by anchor posts of farm products, much like a power line: your story is the continuous wire that holds peoples’ attention and transmits your message, while the poles are your goods and services that hold the whole business up.
For example, I entertain our followers with weekly farm updates from the perspective of my two-year-old son, Henry. They’re short, tongue-in-cheek blurbs accompanied by pictures and tales that have almost nothing to do with beef. Additionally, I post regular updates about the training progress I’m making with our Border Collie, Annie, and I send out a monthly newsletter full of pictures and stories that highlight our farm. Farm life is diverse and interesting, so people pay close attention to our media outlets as they wait for the next update. I leverage the interest generated by farm stories to advertise cuts of beef, upcoming events, and off-farm delivery dates, all subjects that, while vital, would not on their own attract such curiosity.
Everyone has a story to tell. Identify your favorite aspects of farm life and turn them into a connection for customers. Stick with the message and you’ll discover that the best marketing strategy barely mentions anything you have for sale. People buy products so they can participate in the story they love.
Mental Character:
Interacting with customers face-to face requires finesse. It is important to remember that you’re in business for your customer, not for yourself. I’ve found it tempting to grandstand my opinion when buyers’ attention is focused in my direction, but market stands are not a stage for ego.
In order to dilute my tendency to transmit pointed opinions, I have created a mental character to disrupt my focus on self. My mental character is exactly like me, but lacks political, lifestyle and cultural opinions; I use the character as a cut-out switch when I feel pressure to express a belief or argue over an opposing opinion. This is not so I appear fake or insincere; on the contrary, my imaginary act is out of respect for customers, none of whom are shopping for a fight.
Food buyers are looking for someone they can relate to and trust. The most relatable salesmen are those who are intentionally nonabrasive without being airheaded. Deliberately imagining yourself without the inborn desire to explain your point of view may sound silly, but it is an effective mental speed bump that will redirect impulses and allow you to remain fully in control of your tongue and actions while you’re working on the most important stage: the sales area.
Interacting with the public is not such a daunting task when it’s broken into manageable pieces. Just as moving cattle is a learned ability incrementally improved by experience, so is behavior. It is vital for farmers to approach marketing as a skill that can be mastered instead of an inherent ability possessed by everyone except themselves. Major companies oversee national campaigns to spread a powerful message to millions of people from one location; independent farmers can collectively transmit an equally persuasive message from all across the country if we each take responsibility to improve our charisma and attract loving customers. Start smiling, tough guy.