After living through a very strange year, an almost-normal Mother’s Day was a welcome treat the other day. Last year’s celebration was perfunctory, a sad little brief gathering on my mom’s deck with a couple of stiff wary head-and-shoulder hugs. This year almost felt normal.
Of course, when you live in Western Pennsylvania, normal can be relative sometimes.
Mother’s Day was celebrated at a skilled nursing facility in Brookville where Mom has been enjoying a brief stay. She should come home this week, just a few days too late for celebrating at home.
My daughter and youngest grandson made the trek down from Crawford County for a couple of hours. I drove up from New Bethlehem. On the whole, I think that those amphibious cars from the 1960s need to make a comeback. One of those would have come in handy during Sunday’s bizarre deluge.
You might remember that Lyndon Johnson had one of those on his Texas ranch during his presidency. I have read anecdotes of his inviting dignitaries for a weekend visit and taking them for a ride around the property. Bad man that he was, he didn’t tell them about the vehicle’s capabilities, driving straight into the nearest pond just to hear them scream.
The ‘60s and ‘70s were a heckuva lot of fun in many ways.
Take this Chinese rocket booster that was all over the news this weekend. NASA made a point of saying unkind things about China’s irresponsibility. There was a collective sigh of relief when most of it fell into the Pacific Ocean.
Contrast this with 1979 when Skylab decided to come home in dramatic fashion. The Cold War was still in progress and folks tended to have a finely tuned sense of dark humor.
There were Skylab-themed T-shirts for sale, my favorite being a classmate’s version sporting a large bull’s-eye on the back and the legend, “Hey, Skylab!”
People wrote novelty songs about the spacecraft. In the end, most of it burned up during re-entry before a chunk of space debris hit the Australian Outback.
I didn’t see a single T-shirt or hear one humorous ditty about the Chinese rocket pieces. We need to redevelop that cockeyed sense of humor that we used to have.
Think about what you could do with a T-shirt about climate change. I’m not convinced that our weird weather is totally manmade, but it has happened before and will happen again. The U.K. was once connected to mainland Europe before melting ice caps formed today’s English Channel.
“There is no new thing under the sun.” Now, there’s a T-shirt waiting to happen.
Heck, we just survived a pandemic and a squirrely presidential election. If we worked on it, we could find a smidgen of humor about those, too. I’m talking about real humor, not that nasty insulting stuff that people are throwing around these days.
Maybe you’ve seen the U.S. military’s declassified reports about confirmed UFO sightings. That’s worth at least a year’s worth of commemorative T-shirts and couple of radio ditties. I foresee a time in the not-so-distant future when there will be an X-Files marathon on the cable channels.
Yeah, it’s ridiculous after we’ve been told for decades that UFOs are nothing more than weather balloons. The truth is out there.
A fighter pilot in 2004 was in the middle of what is called the Tic-Tac incident, a very agile spacecraft that zoomed up from sea level and parked itself, sort of, in front of his plane before disappearing. From a distance, it resembled a Tic-Tac. Up close, it looked more like a really big propane tank, according to the now-retired pilot.
There didn’t seem to be any hostile intent, but that thing made sure that he saw it. Yep, they’re out there.
At least we have something to think about other than case fatality rates and insurrection for a change. We have plenty of time to rediscover our collective sense of humor and start making appropriate T-shirts. Economists say that the U.S. economy is set to boom and I just want to give our local graphics companies a hot tip.
All of the above is my way of talking around a distressing few weeks. Celebrating Mother’s Day in a nursing facility, at the tail-end of a pandemic, on a May day marked by icy rain, with wet snow and freezing rain thrown in for good measure, was unsettling.
Nothing feels quite normal yet. Then again, when have we really lived in erstwhile normal times? I mean, there was nothing normal about those duck-and-cover drills and film strips about nuclear fallout during elementary school.
The absence of normal can trigger some wildly abnormal humor. We could use a little bit of that.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]