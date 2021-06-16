This past Sunday was a good day for a road trip. After more than a year of staying very close to home, our collective cabin fever is boiling over.
I had a good excuse this time. My youngest grandson was celebrating his high school graduation, always an excellent reason for throwing a party.
We are indeed descended from a man named John Kerr, but he wasn’t anything nearly as fancy as a Scottish physicist. He was a blacksmith and carpenter born in 1794 near Shelocta when that area was still under threat of Native American attacks. You can’t get much more down-to-earth than that.
With that kind of family heritage behind you, you aren’t upset by the slings and arrows hurled at you by perfect strangers. And in the scheme of things, it will take more than one bad year to ruin the hopes and dreams of my grandson. Nevertheless, Sunday’s celebration seemed like one big collective sigh of relief.
I think we’re all well and truly happy that the mask mandates have fallen by the wayside for the most part. Still, I’ve noticed that many of us continue to practice physical distancing unconsciously. The crowd at my grandson’s picnic was smaller than his brothers’, and attendees tended to sit three or four feet apart.
Except for one young girl. I developed a grandmotherly glow as I watched her and my grandson circling each other in what you can only call a courtship dance. Yep, totally normal.
That one small thing was the highlight of the day in my eyes. This was on top of a peaceful drive through pretty country, other than a brief jaunt through the teeming streets of Titusville. Even Tionesta was full of vehicles on their way to the lake.
That’s one welcome sign of our new normal. It seemed so natural.
But what really caught my attention was how well this year’s crops seem to be doing. The first cutting of hay looks like a good one and the oats are tall and green and strong. Field corn is more than knee-high and the Fourth of July is still a couple of weeks away.
There were sizable herds of big fat beef cattle grazing in lush pastures. Maybe I didn’t notice them last summer, but there seem to be more of them than in the recent past. If nothing else, 2020 taught us a very important lesson about relying on our local producers and reducing our trust in Big Agriculture.
I mean, foreign hackers can do their worst, but there’s no way they’re going to bring down our local farmers for very long. We are all geographically close enough that we can resort to pencil and paper if we have to.
All through the past year of spot shortages, I kept thinking of a brief conversation I had with John-Scott Port back in the summer of 2019, the Before Time. I was interviewing him for an L-V article when, with a usual charming Sue-type digression, I said something related to microeconomics.
By way of explanation, microeconomics deals with the things that impact businesses on the company-size scale. We aren’t talking about gold and oil futures here.
John-Scott was telling me about a cattle feed scarcity that he experienced some years ago. Sourcing feed from outside the area got really expensive and he vowed to start growing and buying more from local producers.
“And look at it this way,” I said. “You can disconnect yourself from the larger system in case something bad happens to the national economy.”
It’s something he hadn’t considered before, and I kind of wondered why it had occurred to me at that particular moment. Neither of us knew what lay a few months in the future.
Remembering that conversation on my Sunday drive, I wondered if maybe lots of other farmers haven’t had the same thought, deciding to grow more hay and grain to feed to bigger herds of beef cattle. I haven’t taken a deep dive in agricultural trends in western Pennsylvania yet, so this is all conjecture.
This new normal feels a little uncomfortable in some ways, but there’s nothing like a field full of fattening cattle and a yard full of spring flowers to set you right. The only things better are little towns strung along a country road and a gathering of young people celebrating a rite of passage.
“What has happened before will happen again. There is no new thing under the sun.”
The pandemic upended the usual way of living our lives. The economy is looking very scary and there are rumors of war. Civil unrest, labor shortages and pockets of violence show up in daily news broadcasts.
Believe it or not, that’s all perfectly normal in the wake of a pandemic.
But so is a young man and a young woman flirting on a warm spring day, surrounded by people who love them.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]