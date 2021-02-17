Well, we have all survived another presidential impeachment. What does that make? Four since 1974, by my count — one each for Nixon and Clinton, two for that other guy.
That’s one hurdle out of the way. If only our gnarly winter weather were so succinctly fixed.
I’m writing this column on Monday morning, cup of green tea at hand while the first cup of coffee steeps. Up here on the hill in South Side, we have gotten 1.25 inches of mixed precipitation this morning. Don’t be discouraged, because there’s more on the way.
By the time most of you read this on Thursday, we will have just dug ourselves out in preparation for the next snow train to rumble down the tracks. At present, the entire Lower 48 is under some kind of a winter storm alert.
Right now, Oklahoma City has a temperature of minus-7 Fahrenheit and 18-wheelers are sliding off the interstates in Austin. My old stomping grounds in the Virginia Tidewater pretty much closed down yesterday.
Even winter-hardened locals around here are losing a bit of their bravado. While we have been only getting a couple inches of snow at a time, it snows nearly every day.
That’s it. We may as well pack up and move to Rochester, New York. But we can’t because of this never-ending pandemic.
I don’t know. I’m just a spotter for the National Weather Service, but I have my suspicions that we are in the grip of an 11-year cycle of colder and snowier weather.
Back in 2011, there was an article on the Phys.org website, originally published in the scientific journal, Nature Geoscience, that talked about the relationship between low sunspot activity and harsher winters. I won’t make your eyes glaze over with all the details, but there seems to be a relationship between sunspots, the amount of ultraviolet light reaching the earth’s surface and seasonal weather.
And here we’ve been blaming it on a grouchy groundhog all this time.
Let’s not lose our minds here. This isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last, when it seems that the world seems to be spinning out of control. Heck, widespread sickness, miserable weather and sparring politicians are just normal, but we forgot that.
Thank goodness some of the political brouhaha has died down for now. I thought my head was going to explode there for a few months.
We have some vaccines that are effective against COVID-19, at least for now. This isn’t the beginning of the end, though. It’s more like the end of the beginning.
There isn’t much we can do about the weather. We’ll just deal with it, the same as our grandparents did.
They would have called it “rolling with the punches.” It works pretty well for all kinds of unpleasantness.
The seed catalogs arrived some weeks ago and are well-thumbed. It’s hard to despair about anything when you’re dreaming of all the flowers and vegetables that you’re going to grow. Even if your garden got burned to a crisp last summer, you always get a do-over.
It’s an annual reset, if you think about it.
It’s tragic reading the business news these days. So many old familiar retailers are falling by the wayside day by day.
“What are we going to do? Are we going to have to make all our own clothes again?”
Well, that’s a possibility, but it’s too soon to start worrying about it. And Bobbie Andrews didn’t teach no fools, sisters. We can do it if we have to.
Me, I’m way too optimistic sometimes. I still believe in people, and I know that there is some bright guy or gal who has the next Great Idea. It happens all the time.
I get to watch my grandson’s basketball games every week, thanks to the development of the Internet. It’s been around for 30 years now, but it grew out of the great ideas that young men and women had after World War II. We have cell phones because of Hedy Lamarr’s brilliant idea for frequency hopping which in turn came out of torpedo guidance technology.
We’re all pretty tired of this pandemic and all the myriad problems that have followed in its wake. On the other hand, we are still living in an age of possibilities and near-miracles.
One of these days in the not-too-distant future, I think that all our pent-up frustration and desires are going to have a chance to burst forth and bloom. It could be amazing.
But then, I’m one of those crazy old people who likes waking up every morning just to see what’s going to happen next. It’s not a bad way to go through life.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]