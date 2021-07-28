I never paid much attention to rabbits until they started to frequent our bird feeding ground several winters ago. It became a fun habit to look out the window at night to see if there was a rabbit or two eating birdseed. Very often there was. So the rabbits added more entertainment to feeding the birds.
Rabbits get kind of overlooked when it comes to thinking about pets, but they are very peaceful and quiet, and I believe they enjoy a little attention. They are not demanding, and they don’t monopolize your time the way dogs and cats do.
Rabbits are social creatures. They remind me a lot of cats. They wash their face like a cat and scratch themselves like a cat. I’ve noticed that rabbit and cat hind legs look very similar. I guess partly because of their ability to jump high. However, rabbits are not a very interactive pet. You praise them for moving at all. “You moved your head! Wow! Good job, bunny!”
Our main rabbit lives under the garden shed and sometime he has visitors: like a mama groundhog and her baby. They were probably looking for some of those carrots I sometimes put out for the bunny.
What do bunnies like to eat? They enjoy birdseed, carrots, grain, and sometimes, I would even put out fruit. Grapes and apple skins are a favorite. But the articles on what to feed a bunny say not to give them too much fruit, because it’s too rich for them.
I was surprised that rabbits eat bread and those jagged vines on the raspberry bush. Also the leaves on the raspberry bush and the dandelions. Rabbits seems to enjoy a wide variety of green plants. Picture how easy life would be if your food just grew all around you and you didn’t have to spend time preparing it each day. Just go outside your house and start nibbling. Such is the life of a rabbit.
I think if you treat an animal as though it has intelligence, you will boost its intelligence. Animals can understand a little bit of English, I think. I’m trying to teach our wild bunny the phrase “Time to mow the grass,” so he will know it is time to go eat clover in the neighbor’s yard until I’m finished mowing.
Rabbits like dinner music. When I start singing to any wild rabbit, they will drop their “fight or flight” stance and start nibbling peacefully at the grass around them. Music is a calming influence. Our particular wild rabbit has “his song” which is to the tune of “My Bonnie Lies Over The Ocean.”
Sometimes, I give the rabbits mini concerts, and they seem to enjoy them. Of course, rabbits are not very expressive, but they do react a little bit when they hear my voice.
Our wild bunny is decidedly a darker brown, while most bunnies I see visiting him are a light brown or even gray, but occasionally I do get them mixed up anyway. One day, I saw a rabbit in the yard that I thought was him, so I started singing his song “My Bunny Lies Over The Ocean,” and no sooner had I sung a few bars than our brown rabbit hopped out from behind the shed and started coming down the sidewalk toward me. He heard his song and came running. After I finished a chorus or two of “his song” I thought of singing “The Isle of Innis Free,” because the rabbits seem to favor the soft lullaby type of music. He looked like he was about to leave, but I called to him “Wait, I have another song you might like.” He paused and I sang, “The Isle of Innis Free.” He stopped and listened to me sing it all the way through before he hopped away.
Normally, I don’t consider myself an “animal person,” but I approach each animal as a friend. As you can guess, I’m not a hunter.
It’s surprising how many nursery rhyme songs that you can substitute the word bunny for: “My Bunny Lies Over the Ocean,” “Rock a Bye Bunny” and “Oh, Bunny Boy” to name a few.
Remember last year when there was what was called a “Bear Hunt?” People would put stuffed animals in their windows so families could drive by and count the bears? Well, this year I have been counting bunnies as I walk around Hawthorn. They are especially prolific this year. I have counted half a dozen bunnies hopping through the yards at the wooded end of Hawthorn.
When we are sitting out on our back porch or swimming in the pool, I sometimes notice the rabbit quietly sitting nearby like a faithful family pet. At first, I thought he liked the sound of splashing water, and it could be that or maybe just having people around and listening to our voices is soothing to him. Rabbits must like human company.
My rabbit has friends over. Often we will see two or three rabbits out on a “play date” all nibbling grass together. Occasionally, they will chase each other around the yards and jump high in the air.
Last fall, each afternoon in November and half of December, when my mom and I would come back from our daily walk, the bunny would be sitting beside the porch waiting for us like a faithful friend. Perhaps the next pet I own will be a bunny.