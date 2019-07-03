One of my favorite songs of all time is “Like a Rock,” by Bob Seger. It seems to just strike a chord with those of us who ain’t what we used to be.
The reason I’m referring to it now, though, is its mention of the height summer. Around these parts, that means July, which is usually the hottest and driest month of the whole year.
I thought we would start with a look at some of the hazards this wonderful time of the year can pose. While I eagerly look forward to it each year, I have also learned a few harsh lessons as well.
Everybody but vampires loves sunshine, but it is also cause for caution. The most obvious effect is sunburn. While it can lead to days of pain and peeling skin, it is not the worst that can happen. A couple of months ago, I had a basal cell carcinoma removed from my right wrist. While she was removing it, the surgeon/dermatologist explained that it was most likely caused by exposure to the sun’s rays. She cautioned me to use sunscreen, which was something I already knew, but failed to do. The lighter your skin, the more prone you are to skin cancer, although anyone can get it. The worst one, of course, is melanoma, which can spread throughout the body. I lost a red haired, light skinned cousin to it a few years ago. I also have a friend who is currently dealing with it.
The best way to avoid skin cancer is to protect the skin from ultraviolet rays, either with clothing or sunscreen. I also recommend a yearly skin check with a dermatologist, in order to head off any potential problems.
Another sun-related hazard is plain old heat. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can really sneak up on you. Outdoor exercisers and golfers are especially susceptible to this. Be sure to stay well hydrated. Also, don’t forget about your eyes, as too much sunlight can create problems there as well.
Insect bites and stings are also quite problematic at this time. Even if you are not allergic, they are still painful. They can also become infected. I once got a staph infection from a wasp sting, which led to a course of antibiotics. According to the doctor, had I not sought medical attention, I might have developed septicemia (blood poisoning). When it’s hot, these insects seem to become more active and aggressive. Especially dangerous are ground nests. These are a special favorite of yellow jackets, one of the meanest of all insects. Run over one of these with a lawnmower, and you will be hurtin’ for certain.
No column on outdoor hazards would be complete without mention of poisonous plants. Here in Pennsylvania, we are lucky enough to have poison ivy, oak and sumac. These all contain the same poison, an oleoresin called urushiol. This substance can cause violent skin reactions, which often include blistering. To get a dose of it, you must come into some physical contact with the substance. I once got a small outbreak when my outside cat, Syracuse, rubbed against my bare legs. It can stick to the fur of a pet, tools, clothing, etc. There are those who think themselves immune to the poison. The problem here is that, while you can spend years with immunity, it can go away, and let you in for real misery.
Of course, space does not permit a discussions of all outdoor hazards in a single column, but these are some of the most encountered.
This is also a great time of year for fun. If you are a groundhog hunter, they are out in full force. Also, despite folklore to the contrary, I have had some of my best fishing in July, especially for bass and catfish in the Allegheny. If you are out there in early morning or semi-late evening, your chances of success are great. However, as this is being written, the Allegheny is high and muddy. Hopefully, it will settle down soon.