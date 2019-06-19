As the Left continues with the effort to destroy our society, it gets harder and harder to be surprised by what one sees in the news. Recently, I had a discussion with a friend about how Social Security is running out of money to pay recipients. We concluded that, for some reason, welfare is in no such danger. Why is that?
Those of us on Social Security paid for it all of our working lives. We weren’t given a choice. Of course, we also pay for welfare, which gives benefits to many who do not work or pay. Even those of us on the pensions that we paid for now pay taxes to keep the welfare system going. Often, as just one example, we pensioners have to pay so that welfare recipients get medical benefits for which we have to pay.
Don’t get me wrong. As a Christian, I don’t mind giving a helping hand to someone who is down on their luck. That said, I don’t believe that welfare should be a career.
The Left argues that, because I am lucky enough to have something, I should be willing to give it away. Once again, don’t get me wrong. My late wife and I always considered ourselves blessed. We did, however, work for what we got. In fact, we often worked extra jobs. What we gained was not the result of some sort of “luck,” but instead, of hard work. The Left does not recognize that. Instead, they feel that those who work should have the results of their work taken away and given to those who do not work. There is something wrong with this picture.
Even worse is the giving of “freebies” to illegal aliens. In many cases, especially in the area of healthcare, they are given free benefits that American citizens have to pay for. No matter how you cut it, the fact that they have disobeyed our immigration laws makes them criminals. Nevertheless, they are often given benefits that some Americans, for financial reasons, must do without. Furthermore, illegals have brought crime, diseases once thought eradicated and a horrible financial burden for taxpayers. Build the wall!
German officials are now cautioning Jews not to wear anything that identifies them as Jews, as it may put their safety in jeopardy. The reason lies with the unrestricted tide of Muslim immigrants, many of whom are antisemitic to the point of violence. Just being identified as Jewish can get one beaten, raped or even killed. It would appear that the peaceful lives German Jews have enjoyed since the fall of the Third Reich are now in jeopardy, thanks to the German government’s idiotic immigration policy. One can’t help but wonder if that will ever happen here, as antisemitic politicians are winning elections. Let’s hope not.
Incredibly, there are still areas of the United States where female genital mutilation is not illegal. I realize that I’ve mentioned this before, but as long as it exists, it is worthy of the occasional reminder. It’s cruel, dangerous, barbaric and serves no medical purpose. It’s a crime against humanity, reminiscent of the Nazis.
Someone, somewhere has designated June as LGBTQ Pride Month. As might be expected, some controversy has arisen. One of these involves U.S. embassies. The Trump administration, rightly so, has said that the LGBTQ flag should not be flown from embassy flagpoles. Of course, the decision has been met with charges of homophobia and all the tripe the Left likes to fling. The fact of the matter is that the embassies represent the United States on foreign soil. Therefore, the American flag, and no other, should fly at them. Bad feelings have also arisen over efforts to put rainbow symbols on police uniforms, cars, etc. As far as I’m concerned, those people are free to pursue the lifestyle of their choice. I feel that they are within their rights to ask me to tolerate it, but they shouldn’t expect me to endorse it. Further, I will never tolerate the notion of males using female restrooms, showers and other facilities, or vice versa. Never.