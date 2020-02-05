When I woke up this morning, I fell into one of those black holes that infest the Internet. This time it was a list of things that you will only find in a small town. After reading it, I think western Pennsylvania could make some worthy contributions.
For instance, a savage flock of wild turkey started hanging out in a Midwestern village. They would get together and block the main drag for a day. When they got bored with that, they would roost on roofs and attack people as they left their homes.
The closest that we can come to that is during those years when a cicada brood hatches. Lucky for us, they are merely ugly and noisy. Imagine what it would be like if cicadas organized and launched a counterattack.
The only serious weirdness I remember taking place in downtown New Bethlehem when I was a schoolchild was the deer who went shopping for a refrigerator early one morning. Shumaker’s Appliances didn’t open until 9 a.m. and the deer was in a hurry. It smashed out one of the plate-glass windows before browsing through the Gibsons and Whirlpools.
As I recall, the deer was not held on charges of breaking and entering. It was a first-time offender, so I’m sure that was a factor in judicial leniency.
As an aside, Larry Gourley needs a shout-out for bombing downtown New Bethlehem with pingpong balls from a hot air balloon. Fortunately, flak was light that day and he lived to tell the tale.
There was a time when a boy in my high school class practiced his three point-turn skills in the middle of Broad Street one Friday night. Years later, he related the story of how one of his buddies nearly came to blows with a sideshow orangutan in the early days of the Clarion County Fair.
In a way, I was proud when I heard that story. Only Stephen King would have thought that up. I may have to write a novel after all.
I was in college during the streaking craze in the spring of 1974. Y’all know that I was pretty sheltered as a young girl, so I didn’t participate actively. Nevertheless, our particular dorm mother ordered us to stay inside and close our drapes when the boys’ dorm on the hill came a-visiting.
But it was too late. We’d been mooned.
Despite their best efforts to preserve our innocence, there was no way that the college administrators could prevail against evil geniuses bent on shocking the unwary.
As we stood in the lunch line one day, a streaker trotted into the dining hall wearing naught but a ski mask and tennis shoes. He made his way to the salad bar, picked up a big bowl of lettuce, pumped it in the air like a Super Bowl trophy and then sprinted out again.
Compared to those goings-on, a harmless Bigfoot convention and paranormal investigations in old houses seem a little tame.
We couldn’t even muster a convincing haunted house in the ‘60s around here. The best we could do in South Bethlehem was the house that Tootie Cressman calls home down on Grant Street. Before she and Sam bought it, the house was clad in brown shingles and was surrounded by huge hemlock trees and an out-of-control berry patch.
One night during a summertime sleepover, a gang of girls I hung out with was sure that there was a UFO hovering over the porch. I think that maybe the smoking cones of wisteria-scent incense we were burning had poisoned us slightly.
But we didn’t really need the paranormal to entertain us. Reality was quite enough.
Driving around one weekend night, we were tootling along doing the speed limit up on Beautiful Lookout. Someone’s big black dog was running along the shoulder and keeping pace with us. That was amusing until we discovered that it was a Yogi, not a Fido.
My dad was driving to work early one morning on Route 66 on his way to Owens-Illinois. It was foggy, and what would appear in the low beams but a black pony standing in the middle of the road.
He managed to miss out on disaster that time, only to lose an argument between his Volkswagen Beetle and a snowplow near Bright’s Grove the following year. Oh, Dad had to spend a few days in the hospital and had a scar on his forehead for the rest of his life, but he was okay. The Volkswagen went to the Great Junkyard in the Sky.
Looking over some of our local stories, I think we might want to come up with our own Top 40 list of things in a small town. Imagine how proud our descendants will be.
