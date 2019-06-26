It is good to know that you can still find a road not taken even after having grown up in this part of Pennsylvania. Granted, I left home at 18, went away to college and spent the bulk of my adult years somewhere else. I missed out on a lot of those hilarious back road adventures that people have in their 20s.
I joke about making up for lost time. That’s why I sometimes take off on cross-county excursions along unexplored roads. It isn’t as reckless as you might think, even if I’m traveling solo.
Last weekend, I had an article assignment that took me to the Milton Loop Campground near Mahoning Dam. I have driven past its entrance more times than I care to remember and yet never stopped to check it out.
On a normal day, I would have simply taken Route 831, the road that climbs the hill behind my house. But this was no normal day and I had a touch of my old wanderlust.
Instead, I took the road between New Bethlehem and Punxsy as far as the turnoff to Rugh’s Farm Supply. At one time there was a sign indicating another way to reach Milton, Porter and the campground. I’ve always been curious about what lay beyond those hills.
The sign for the campground was missing, and that worried me a little. On the other hand, roads don’t just disappear without a lot of help. I couldn’t get lost, but I might have an adventure.
I wasn’t completely unprepared. I have a compass app on my smart phone and a DeLorme road atlas in my vehicle all the time. Using Mapquest or GPS would have seemed like cheating.
That’s the thing about this general neck of the woods. You might be on a strange road in unfamiliar territory, but you know that you will eventually trip across something that makes sense.
While creeping around a hairpin turn at the posted 15 mph, I wondered about my sanity. There were no guardrails and I thought of how many drivers have missed that curve and gone over the embankment. But I was raised by entirely sensible people and drove with extra caution rather than caterwauling about how “somebody needs to do something” about that road.
I think that last sentence is the essence of a true born-and-bred Western Pennsylvanian. The road was there first, and I was just a casual user. There’s no need to pitch a hissy fit and demand an upgrade.
After a time, the distant hills started looking familiar and I knew that Mahoning Dam lay somewhere among them. I passed a road sign for Dora that helped get me reoriented. And then there was an intersection with McGregor Road and I knew I had cinched this wild rural safari.
I ended up at Copenhaver Crossroads. That was a bit of an anti-climax. There should have been dancing bears in the middle of the road as a reward, but I only saw chipmunks.
On the other hand, I was on my way to a Bigfoot festival at the campground. That kind of made up for the chipmunks.
Milton Loop Campground is a nice place, a real rustic camping spot with just enough modern conveniences to keep outdoorsmen happy. An Olympic-size swimming pool and a hectic schedule of planned activities for the family would have been an assault on the senses.
For the most part, everyone is “just regular folks” in places like this, even during a Bigfoot event. I was there to get material for an article, but it is always good to take a few minutes to immerse yourself in your surroundings.
The first thing that hit me was the racket made by this year’s brood of cicadas. It’s pretty eerie the first time you hear it and it doesn’t get much better during subsequent exposures. If aliens wanted to make a clandestine landing on earth, this would be the time to do it.
Most of the vendors seemed to be there as part of the usual summer festival circuit, long days taken up with sitting beneath a canopy, sweating and swatting bugs. Festival-goers were the kinds of people you meet everywhere — families, older folks, well-behaved kids — taking a day to enjoy a low-key event in the middle of nature.
It was that low-key quality that impressed me. I sometimes end up at events that have deafening public-address systems and slightly off-key bands. Instead, I listened for a while to a serious, even scholarly, talk on UFOs.
I am not a Bigfoot true believer. On the other hand, the world is a strange and magical place. After all the truly ridiculous political tripe we are blasted with on a daily basis, it was kind of nice to listen to people talk civilly about things that go bump in the night.
I don’t know about you, but I need a road trip and a day like that once in a while. It’s a reminder of what is really real, even if it involves stories of Bigfoot and aliens.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]