I’m afraid I’ll have to start with something I find disturbing. As a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association, I receive their newsletter. The most recent one contained essays written by school students. I couldn’t help but notice that every essay contained spelling and/or grammatical errors. Are these things no longer taught in our schools?
Now, for the “meat” of the column. I should begin by saying that February is my least favorite month of the whole year. It may be the shortest, but, to me, it seems like the longest. At least, this year, it is only 28 days, rather than 29 like last year.
You might be wondering what I dislike so much about February. It’s pretty simple. It is so hard to have any outdoor fun. In my case, the lingering effects of COVID make things even worse. This is the month of severe cabin fever.
One of the effects cabin fever has on me is to make me wax nostalgic. My mind turned to the first decent rod and reel combination I ever had, a birthday present from fifty-one years ago. I still have a photo of myself on that day, holding what was, to me, the best birthday gift I had ever received. The object of my youthful delight was a fishing rod and reel combo. The rod was a Montague model by True Temper, while the reel was a Zebco 33 spincast reel, both of which were purchased at the local hardware store in East Brady. In those days, hardware stores were a major source of sporting goods for both fishing and hunting. Several of my first guns came from the same hardware store. The huge outlets of today weren’t even thought of in those days.
When I got that reel, I thought I’d gone to some type of angler’s paradise. Those old baitcasting reels were such a nuisance that they actually took a lot of the fun out of fishing. They’re sort of fun to look back on, but they were bad news in their time. With my 33, I began to catch more fish, in large part because I could spend so much more time with my bait in the water, rather than untangling backlashes.
That original reel is now long gone, but that is not the case with the rod. A number of years ago, while looking for something else, I came across it in the attic. It’s really hard to describe the feelings elicited by the sight of the old solid fiberglass rod. As I sat there, I fondly recalled sitting with my father on the big rocks along the Allegheny, trying to catch bass, but, more often, catching snags. Images of lakes and trout streams flashed through my mind. Back in those days, most of us had only one rod and reel combo, so they got a lot of work.
It was only a short step to my decision to reactivate the old rod. It was still structurally sound, but time had been less than kind to the old warhorse. The guides and windings were more or less totally shot. Fortunately, I know a guy who actually enjoys building fishing rods, something I once attempted with incredibly frustrating results. Anyway, he replaced all of the guides for me and gave the rod a good cleaning. When I got it back, it was ready to go fishing.
After getting a reel for on the rod, I decided to use it for actual fishing. I did surprisingly well, landing a nice stringer of panfish. I was delighted. I also got a nice northern pike on the St. Lawrence River, and a really big bass at Oneida Lake. I landed some nice yellow perch while fishing with my brother-in-law in Minnesota. In fact, when I think about it, I can’t really think of an outing with the old rod when I’ve gotten totally skunked, that is, not even getting at least a bite or two. The greatest pleasure, perhaps, is the actual using of the rod itself.
Well, I hope you’ve enjoyed my little nostalgia trip. I suspect that those of you who are getting a bit long in the tooth have had similar experiences of your own. I’m also pretty sure that some younger readers are thinking, “Hey, it’s just an old fishing rod. What’s the big deal?” To them I can only say that someday, you’ll understand. Trust me, you’ll understand.