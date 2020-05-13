Storytelling has been an obsession we humans have had ever since the beginning of time. Over the centuries, our ability to tell stories has evolved with the aide of an increasingly sophisticated use of pictures, music and sound effects.
I think what fascinates us the most about creating a moving picture is that it feels like we are creating life. Something from nothing. Life from an inanimate piece of paper and a little color.
The simplest animated device is the bird in a cage flip card. You can make a flip card with any kind of picture. When I was a kid, my dad had us tape two pictures back to back on a pencil. One side had an empty bird cage and the other side had a bird on it. When you roll the pencil between your hands quickly, it looked like the bird was in the cage.
For centuries, storytellers used magic lanterns to enhance their tales. Magic lantern shows started in the 1600s and were the earliest ancestor of motion pictures. The programs consisted of projecting images from a glass slide onto a screen with live narration and live music.
A Stereoscopic slide is not a moving picture, but its part in the development of film and storytelling is undisputed. A precursor to photography, stereoscopes came on the scene in 1832, invented by British optician Sir. Charles Wheatstone. The device looks a bit like binoculars with an extended tray on the end. A set of cards with two prints of the same photograph is placed on the end of the card tray. When you look through the glasses, the scene you are viewing looks 3D.
Within these cards you will find all the programming genres of the present day: documentary, educational, history, fashion, comedy, drama and yes, even commercials. When I was a kid we had a “View-Master.” You could buy packs of slides on paper discs with cartoon scenes of Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, among many other series of scenes.
A Zoetrope (1834) went further than the flip card and the stereoscopic slides. An early form of a motion picture projector, the zoetrope mounted a strip of paper with a series of hand-drawn images on the inside of a top-like spinning drum. The figure in the picture would perform an action like jumping rope, juggling, running, dancing, etc.
Now let’s fast forward to the present day and our digital “Magic Lantern” the “GIF.” GIF stands for Graphics Interchange Format. Magic lanterns were the original GIFs: still paintings with added light and movement. The GIF is a digital art form that first emerged in 1987, but it is really just a recycled and updated version of the the “Magic Lantern.” GIFs transform still pictures into moving ones by adding several frames and playing them in a continuous loop. Despite the fact that it has been over a hundred years since the invention of motion pictures, these simple photographs in motion never cease to fascinate me.
There are at least two types of GIFs: the goofy ones that show a person or a celebrity making silly faces, (I can see how that gets terribly annoying very quickly) and the scenic GIF which I firmly believe should be considered an art form.
The scenic GIFs are usually a painting or a greatly enhanced photograph. The actions of the elements are simple, like birds flying, water rushing, the wind blowing through the trees and so on. They last about five seconds and then repeat. These animated moments allow you to experience a living moment in time and go beyond the still painting. I feel strongly that GIFs will be hung in the art galleries of the future and have art shows dedicated all to themselves. They represent a new way to experience life.
My favorite Facebook GIF, was of an old-fashioned kitchen on a summer’s day. Action was everywhere and all your senses were incorporated. The focus of the scene was apple pies in progress, some were freshly baked and steaming. Pie dough was rolled out on the table with skinned apples beside the rolling pin. A warm summer breeze was blowing the curtains in the window and the tea towels hanging from the stove. Outside the window you could see birds in action and even a little army of ants marching across the sidewalk. I felt immersed in a cozy world that smelled of cinnamon and warm summer wind. If the chief function of art is to bring us new experiences, I would say that GIFs have successfully achieved it.
With still photos and portraits, you press the pause button on life. With traditional moving pictures everything flies past you at the speed of life. Yes, it is wonderful that you can cling to these sections of the past to create a sense of unchanging stability in your life, but movies do not provide the pause for reflection and experience that the animated GIFs do.
You would think that by now we would all be so over-saturated and over-stimulated by moving pictures that we would be completely desensitized to them — and in many ways we are, to different degrees. There are times when I too, take moving pictures for granted, but when I slow down and pay attention to just a few frames at a time, I am filled with wonder all over again. Whether it be clips of a flickering old silent movie or a digital GIF, or just a little hand-drawn flip book, the magic never ceases.