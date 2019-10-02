Life can be a little too quiet sometimes, at least for someone with an erstwhile wild streak. But every once in a while, there’s an opportunity that needs to be grabbed and gone for. One of those grab-worthy opportunities came my way last week.
I’ve been entranced by airplanes from the time I was a small child, especially the old ones. “Old” is a relative term now. For example, the B-52 Stratofortress, a Cold War icon, started flying the year I was born and is still in service.
There no chance I’ll ever get to do a ride-along in one of those or any other military aircraft. On the other hand, a nice little tour in an old 1929 Ford Tri-Motor set my heart singing a few days ago.
I wish I could say that I carried it off with what is known as breezy aplomb, rocking a silk neck scarf as I strode boldly to the flight line. I only do that in my head because I’m afraid of getting airsick in front of people I don’t know.
I managed to swig mightily from a two-liter bottle of ginger ale beforehand, but I knew it wouldn’t be enough. I took a single motion-sickness tablet a couple of hours before takeoff, resulting in my being liquored up on Dramamine.
“Reality is for those who can’t do drugs” has always been my motto. But it was a toss-up between being pie-eyed or losing my lunch. Pie-eyed won.
It’s a good thing I medicated myself beforehand. Even the pilot, a retired airline captain, mentioned that it was going to be a bumpy flight. I’ve survived those in the past, but that was before a concussion wreaked havoc on my sense of balance.
My previous experience with bumpiness in the air was a flight aboard a sailplane some 20 years ago. Brad Mallory, the Pennsylvania secretary of transportation in the late 1990s, had declared a Learn To Fly Month because he was an avid pilot. My boss at State College Magazine and I thought it would make a good story.
It was, but it was a rough flight. After we landed, the pilot turned to me and said, “I can’t believe you didn’t get sick!”
“I tried, Doris. I really tried.”
Motion sickness aside, I love flying. Up there, you get a better sense of why “Pennsylvania” is the only name our state could possibly have. It works better in a small plane or a glider because of the slower speeds and lower altitudes.
During the flight, our pilot must have thought I was mute or something. Part of it was my internal battle to remain in control of my body as the airplane lurched up and down. The other part was because I was thinking my usual strange things.
Our forests in the summer resemble the best display of broccoli you’ve ever seen in a supermarket. In the autumn, they look more like a length of multi-color velvet spread on the ground.
But last Thursday, I got a real sense of how we really kind of live out in the middle of nowhere. Mile after mile of tree-covered flat-top mountains stretched to the horizon. Only the Allegheny River and a few ribbons of highway cut through it all.
We are used to it because we grew up here. Among the trees are little dots of towns and farmsteads, the places we call home.
All those trees looked just fine to our European ancestors, especially the ones who came over from the German states. Those pesky and numerous Schreckengost kin came from Wingeshausen in the Wittgenstein area, commonly known as the West Virginia of Germany. Western Pennsylvania looked like home except for the flat mountain tops.
In the middle of all this, I made a note to find one of those nifty acupressure wrist straps that supposedly prevent motion sickness. Strangely, I’m not prone to seasickness, but some of my Virginia dockmates were and they swore by those things. Then again, a couple of them were prone to telling humongous whoppers, brushed off as mere sailor’s stories.
I never got queasy during a hurricane or two, but a good nor’easter always sent me reaching for my Thermos of ginger tea. I made up two or three pots as soon as we knew that rough weather was rolling in. Unfortunately, that wasn’t an option the other day. But I didn’t really mind.
First, it was a good story. Second, there was an old airplane involved. Third, I have another annoying tale for my growing portfolio.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]