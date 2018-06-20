That power outage that plunged New Bethlehem, Distant, Hawthorn and outlying areas into complete darkness a couple of weeks ago only lasted a couple of hours, but it was useful in a way. For one thing, it was a glimpse into the past.
After I took my solar lanterns out of their storage drawer and had some light, I went outdoors for a few minutes. It was a night or two after a full moon, and there were still some lightning flashes in the distance. Other than those natural light sources, this town was pretty much pitch black.
I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about streetlights unless they aren’t there anymore. I’m used to seeing lights in my neighbors’ windows at anytime of the night. It is eerie when nearly every house is black.
The only lights that I could see were on the lawns of a few neighbors who are solar-power fans like me. It is pretty strange to see patches of blue, green and purple twinkling in the middle of one big, blank nothingness.
Looking down the hill and across the creek, it was little better. There was a small pool of light around the fire hall and a sparse stream of car lights across the bridge. Otherwise, our area could well have been sitting in another century.
So this is what it was like 150 years ago, I thought. The sun went down and everybody went to bed. If you needed to go to the barn to check on your animals one last time, you carried a lantern with you.
I looked down at the solar lantern in my hand which never needs to be refilled with kerosene, never needs new batteries and never leaks or sets fire to the curtains. Then my cell phone rang. It was my brother checking up on me.
Without electricity, your landline won’t work unless you are a diehard who still owns a telephone that plugs into the wall and has a corded receiver. Before the invention of the telephone, you would have to walk to somebody’s house, lantern in hand, to see if they were all right.
During our brief conversation, my brother asked me if I had light. I chuckled because he knows about my solar lighting fixation. I was fine, I said, and was thinking about watching a movie.
I gave up on television about 10 years ago and satisfy my viewing pleasure either on my laptop or on my Kindle Fire. The Internet was out because of the power outage, but I always stash a few favorite movies on these devices for this sort of occasion.
I could have given up and gone to bed, but there is something very satisfying about doing ordinary modern things when the power grid goes down.
I watched my movie, pausing every once in a while to listen to NOAA weather alerts on the radio. The weather radio runs on electricity but has a battery backup. If it died, I still had my little wind-up doomsday radio, an older Grundig model I bought on eBay that is light-years better than those Red Cross things that you can buy for $50 and that break in a month or two.
In the good old days, I might have spent a sleepless night wondering if there was a tornado prowling the area, or thinking about walking down to my mother’s house to see if we were in for a flood.
What if my cell phone battery went flat? No problem. One of my LuminAid solar lanterns has a built-in charger that can juice up a phone or Kindle in a couple of hours. If all else failed, I could have taken my devices out to my car and recharged them using the lighter socket.
As an amateur historian and genealogist, I have a reasonably good grasp of life back in the good old days. There are stories of people getting lost in the dark, falling off bridges and drowning. The big tornado of 1860 wiped out towns and farms, resulting in too many lost lives because people didn’t know that it was coming.
This could be one of the reasons that I like my reliable solar lights and movies on a Kindle. Everything is going to be fine, no matter when the lights come back on.
That LuminAid solar light and phone charger of mine didn’t cost a fortune, about $40 during a Memorial Day sale. Charge it up, stick it in a drawer or closet for a year or two, and it will still work.
This is not an official endorsement, and I don’t get a kickback from LuminAid. That would be tacky, not to mention unethical. But when I find something good, I like to share it with people I care about.
“But, Native, I don’t understand all this newfangled technology,” you say.
If you can move a houseplant and plug in a toaster, you’re good to go. Put the solar device out in the sun for the day, bring it inside at night, turn it on and you have light and a small amount of electricity. You won’t be making toast, though.
These are the good old days.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
