Dear Gayle,
My husband left me and our children for another woman. Since then, he has continued to show no care in the world for what we are going through. He rubs my nose in it that he is gone. He ignores my requests that certain things be handled a certain way for the sake of our children. He doesn’t care about my time involved with his plans for when he wants the kids to visit, I just have to drop everything and run them there. He is rude on the phone to me and in person in front of her. He is selfish, and insensitive. She’s no great prize herself, and she doesn’t know it yet, but she didn’t get any prize when she accepted his attentions. My problem is that, while I know all that, I find myself hating her, not him. I keep picturing myself beating her up. I wouldn’t do it, but that’s how angry I am with her that that’s the kind of thoughts that keep going through my head. I can’t understand why I’m not just as mad, if not more mad, at him. I don’t get it. Do you?
— Mad at Her
Dear Mad,
This one took quite a bit of thought, but I have an idea. It seems to me that, while you were not happy about losing your husband, you were even more upset at simply losing. Yes, he left you, and yes, that was surely awful. His choices appear to be continuing the awfulness of that loss, but to have a loss — any loss — seems to be even harder for you to accept. It may play on your emotions regarding your self esteem, for instance. It may push old buttons back to early years when losses seemed unbearable. Likely it does several such negative things, which is why the focus of your anger is on the one you see yourself as having lost to rather than on the one who orchestrated that loss. I trust that you are serious about believing that you would never act on your strong emotions. If you were ever to give in to emotions that would lead you to physicality, that couple could end up raising your children. You already see that other woman as an unknowing victim. Some day she is likely to see your ex much the same way that you do. I hope that it will not take until then for you to stand back and view your whole picture, which may include that he did you a favor as much as he did you a wrong. You might find that some counseling to help you excise old wrongs and hurts might benefit you at this time and change how you view your current situation. A counselor will probably also want to help you to be more assertive with your ex- as regards his passive-aggressive behaviors and his selfish demands, beginning with why you give in to them while enduring his insults. For the sake of you and your children, I urge you to arrange such counseling.
Dear Gayle,
It is beautiful out. So many people have been talking about how depressed they are because we have been so isolated, but I don’t see them out enjoying the sunshine and warmth now that they can. Why don’t people do what they can to push the depressed thoughts away?
— Out Walking
Dear Out,
You are right. Most people do respond positively to fresh air and nice weather. It is also a definite mood lifter for those with situational-stressor depression, the kind caused by a negative situation in our lives rather than by a brain-chemistry imbalance. As to why more people do not take advantage of such opportunities, my only thought is that not going out is a habit and getting started is always the hardest move to make no matter what we want to do. If you know anyone capable of taking a walk with you, expect that you might have to work at it to encourage them to step outside for that stroll, but it is worth the attempt. I hope you find some co-walkers soon because it is easier to stick to walking if you are doing it with others. For those who have physical limitations that prevent walking far, simply pulling out a lawn chair and soaking in some sun, (or some outdoor shade, if one is on a medicine that limits sun exposure), is a good brain feed. Good luck on your efforts to find fellow participants.
