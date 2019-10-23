Today is World Polio Day. Polio is a highly infectious virus that enters the mouth and sometimes reaches the brain, spinal cord or brain stem — and leads to paralysis and death. Most survivors are left with withered limbs, paralysis or death. Some children lived in metal tubes called Iron Lungs that breathed for them. In the 1950s, polio had become one of the most serious communicable diseases among children in the United States. In one year, 1952 alone, nearly 60,000 children were infected with the virus; 35,000 were paralyzed per year, and more than 3,000 died. In today’s population, that would be over 120,000 kids infected. By comparison, about 11,060 U.S. children under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer. Desperate parents closed pools, shut down movie theaters and took their kids to the country.
“School would start and you’d see kids in leg braces and kids on crutches, and the occasional empty desk,” one survivor recalled.
Three U.S. researchers competed to invent a vaccine, including Jonas Salk, who opened his polio lab at the University of Pittsburgh in 1947.
So where’d the money to fund the research and pay everyone come from? Americans.
What became The March of Dimes Foundation, a United States nonprofit organization held an annual fund-raising event that requested each child donate a dime. Thousands of people mailed cards and letters containing a dime — the press called it “a silver tide.” March of Dimes created more than 3,100 county chapters that also raised money in various ways. According to the New York Times, “March of Dimes collected and spent more than seven billion dimes — many of them from schoolchildren — with a half-billion dollars of it going to the war on polio.”
In 1952 Salk created a polio vaccine, but how could you tell if it worked and was safe? You needed guinea pigs.
So who were the guinea pigs they tested the polio vaccine on? Americans.
After successfully inoculating thousands of monkeys, Salk began testing the vaccine on humans in 1952. He injected himself, his wife and his three sons in his kitchen after boiling the needles and syringes on his stove top and then at two Pittsburgh-area institutions. On March 26, 1953 Salk announced the success of the initial human tests to a national radio audience and asked for help.
The result was an extraordinary 1954 nationwide trial of an experimental vaccine using school children as virtual guinea pigs — more than 1.8 million children served as test subjects. All the kids in the trials became known as the “Polio Pioneers,” and received what would become a treasured Polio Pioneer metal pin and certificate of membership. The Salk polio vaccine trial stands as the largest peacetime mobilization of volunteers, and medicine’s largest clinical trial, in American history, requiring the efforts of 325,000 doctors, nurses, educators and private citizens — with no money from federal grants or pharmaceutical companies. The results were tracked by volunteers using pencils and paper. And it lasted just one year, with officials hopeful at the outset that they would be able to begin giving the vaccine to children within weeks of the final results.
“It was unbelievable, and you will never see it again,” said Dr. Paul Offit, chief of infectious diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “That trial cost about $7.5 million, which would be about $200 million today.”
”The vaccine works. It is safe, effective and potent,” stated the Foundation on April 12, 1955.
Incredibly, Salk, the Foundation and the University of Pittsburgh all gave up their $7 billion patent rights. America gave the polio vaccine to the world as a gift. By 1979 Polio was eradicated in the United States. Worldwide, the virus is down from over 500,000 cases to 33 cases in two countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
America’s Polio Pioneers are that close to victory.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]