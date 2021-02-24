The big story in Action News this morning: It snowed. That’s been the same old story for much of February and we still have another week to go. On the other hand, it’s a nice change of topic, eh?
We whine and moan about our winter weather, but you have to give thanks that most of us are reasonably well prepared for it. We are blessed with reliable power companies, but anybody can experience a power outage. I’m thinking of that massive blackout that hit the northern and western parts of Clarion County back in the fall of 2018.
And while we might have a spate of downed trees after a heavy snow, that doesn’t happen very often. Last week, I saw a news story from the Tidewater in which several inches of heavy wet snow brought down 200 or 300 trees along Virginia Route 3. It’s a chronic problem down there because a lot of the old plantation fields are overgrown with shallow-rooted white pines.
Texas doesn’t know how to do winter. Virginia isn’t all that great, either, but at least they try — something that can’t be said for the Lone Star State. Being a rugged individualist isn’t all it’s cracked up to be sometimes.
The thing is, most of Texas is supplied by its own independent power grid, largely disconnected from the greater Western and Eastern systems. This made it very difficult to tap into neighboring states’ systems, and everything had to be taken offline before there was a much bigger catastrophe.
Now, I’m sure you’ve seen the television news programs that reported on how terrible alternate energy is, especially wind power. But Texas gets something like 10 or 20 percent of its electricity from windmills. The bulk of its supply comes from natural gas, and the pumping and distribution equipment simply froze, too.
Texas had a big freeze like this about 10 years ago, and another before that in 1989. It was advised to winterize its infrastructure, but it decided not to do so. It wanted to keep utility prices low for its bigger businesses.
As a friend put it the other day, “It’s like living in a hot climate and being too cheap to get air conditioning in your car. When it’s 100 degrees outside, you complain because you’re too hot when you’re driving home from work.”
In other words, it’s a false economy.
I’m not a big proponent of wind energy, but it is absolutely false that frozen wind mills caused the Texas blackout. If you’ve ever driven on US 22 toward Altoona and taken a right on to I-99, you’ve probably seen that miles-long stretch of windmills atop the Allegheny Front.
They don’t freeze. Those huge wind towers stand up to far worse weather than we ever see in Armstrong and Clarion counties and yet keep on turning. The trick is in using the right kind of lubricants in their moving parts, just as you do in your car or truck.
There’s a company near Ebensburg in Cambria County that makes those huge towers, shipping them long distances. I happened to be shopping in downtown Barnesboro one afternoon when a truck hauling one of them got stuck at the major intersection in town. It took a while to get it unstuck.
“Where are you headed?” I asked the driver.
“Maine. Eventually,” grumped the driver.
Maine gets even worse winter weather than we do. So, there you are. Those wind generators don’t freeze unless you decide to take the cheap route.
It should be noted that Cambria County used to be a big coal-producing area until the 1980s. While there’s still coal being taken out of the ground, wind power manufacturers have generated jobs in an economically depressed region.
“New” doesn’t have to mean “useless boondoggle.”
As of 2021, Pennsylvania is required to get 18 percent of its power generation from alternate sources. I’m not a huge fan of that kind of government mandate, but it does make sense in some ways.
I always like to have at least two or three different ways to do something or to get somewhere. I mean, Murphy lives and he sometimes pulls pranks on us. It’s a good idea to have an alternative available.
I got this goofy idea when I was in my mid-twenties that supplementing fossil fuels with solar and wind energy might be a good thing. If one energy source is under stress, then you at least have one or two other ways to keep the lights on.
But that didn’t work out so well for Texas because they didn’t take any precautions against occasional extreme weather other than hurricanes. It’s always the thing that you don’t worry about that gets you into trouble.
As it turns out, working together with your neighbors pays bigger dividends than insisting on some ill-defined “rights.” Sometimes, government regulation is the only thing that stands between us and chaos. That’s a hard truth, but true none the less.