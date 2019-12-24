The President’s Letter December 19, 2019
On the eve of the impeachment vote, President Trump sent a devastating protest letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi itemizing Democratic attempts to overturn the 2016 election, starting from the day Trump was elected. The letter is more than 2,700 words, here edited down to 650. You would do well to read the entire letter yourself. It’s on the internet.
“I write to express my strongest and most powerful protest against the partisan impeachment crusade being pursued by the Democrats in the House of Representatives. ... By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy. You dare to invoke the Founding Fathers in pursuit of this election-nullification scheme?
“Your first claim, Abuse of Power ... I said to President Zelensky: would like you to do us a favor, though, because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I said do us a favor, not me, and our country, not a campaign. ... You know full well that Vice President Biden used his office and $1 billion dollars of U.S. aid money to coerce Ukraine ... because Biden bragged about it on video. ...
“Congressman Adam Schiff ... (went) so far as to fraudulently make up, out of thin air, my conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine and read this fantasy language to Congress as though it were said by me ... President Zelensky has repeatedly declared that I did nothing wrong, and that there was No Pressure. ... Ambassador Sondland testified that I told him: ‘No quid pro quo. I want nothing. I want nothing. I want President Zelensky to do the right thing, do what he ran on.’ ...
“The second claim, so-called ‘Obstruction of Congress,’ is preposterous and dangerous. ... As liberal law professor Jonathan Turley warned when addressing Congressional Democrats: ‘I can’t emphasize this enough...if you impeach a president, if you make a high crime and misdemeanor out of going to the courts, it is an abuse of power. It’s your abuse of power. You’re doing precisely what you’re criticizing the President for doing.’
“You ... have spent three straight years attempting to overturn the will of the American people and nullify their votes. ... Speaker Pelosi, you admitted just last week at a public forum that your party’s impeachment effort has been going on for ‘two and a half years,’ long before you ever heard about a phone call with Ukraine. Nineteen minutes after I took the oath of office, the Washington Post published a story headlined, ‘The Campaign to Impeach President Trump Has Begun.’ ... As you know very well, this impeachment drive has nothing to do with Ukraine ...
“You and your party are desperate to distract ... You cannot defend your extreme policies, ... After three years of unfair and unwarranted investigations, 45 million dollars spent, 18 angry Democrat prosecutors, the entire force of the FBI, headed by leadership now proven to be totally incompetent and corrupt, ... You conducted a fake investigation upon the democratically elected President of the United States, and you are doing it yet again. ... You are the ones interfering in America’s elections. You are the ones subverting America’s Democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice.
“... I have been deprived of basic Constitutional Due Process from the beginning of this impeachment scam right up until the present ... including the right to present evidence, to have my own counsel present, to confront accusers, and to call and cross-examine witnesses, ... This is nothing more than an illegal, partisan attempted coup ...
“Perhaps most insulting of all is your false display of solemnity. You apparently have so little respect for the American People that you expect them to believe that you are approaching this impeachment somberly, reservedly, and reluctantly. No intelligent person believes what you are saying ... There is no reticence. This is not a somber affair.”
— President Trump
