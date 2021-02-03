Dear Gayle,
I have been seeing a man for a few months, and we get along just fine. We like the same foods and fun, and we even have the same political views. There’s always going to be a downside, I know that, but his is a little different. Whenever we are with anyone new to him, he twists the conversation around to making them tell him he doesn’t look his age. Don’t get me wrong, he’s nice looking, but I have no trouble telling that he is the age he is, and I think other people think the same way I do. It’s almost like he holds them hostage until they pay the ransom of a compliment. It embarrasses me when he does this. Is there a way to make him stop it?
— Embarrassed
Dear Embarrassed,
I understand why you cannot tell me what his age is — he might read this and realize that it was you who wrote it which could damage what is an otherwise good relationship. And anything that I might advise you to try could be picked up on quickly should he read about it here before it is tried on him as well. So, while I have a couple of ideas, I prefer to suggest that you address his seeming need to believe that he still looks younger to see if that gets anywhere. Is he in a job that values youth? Is he insecure in the new relationship he is building with you? Is there anyone who knows him well enough to tell you about how old he was when he began asking for feedback? Directly asking him such questions as, “You seem to ask people to notice how young you still look. When you look at yourself in a mirror, do you look older than your age to you, younger, or do you look exactly the age you are?” may be enough to open a conversation about his concerns, and might be a first step toward reassuring him that his current look has always been just fine with you.
Dear Gayle,
This is one of those letters that doesn’t ask you anything. I just want to get a point across to other people. I put things off, and then I usually pay a price for doing that. Most recently, I put off having a check-up that would have allowed an illness to be caught and treated sooner, and then I got another illness there’s a vaccine for, but I put off getting that for years, too. I don’t know why I put off such needed things, but I wish now I hadn’t. I’m trying to be better about this, and now maybe I will be, but I thought it would be good to share that with others.
— Sorry I Wait
Dear Sorry,
It was nice that in the middle of your going through so much, you can still think of a way to let that difficulty have a chance to help others who may be putting off something for too long themselves. I went through a similar event many years ago when I tried twice to have a problem diagnosed, but ran into medical people who appeared to have issues of their own instead. I gave up and did nothing more until I watched a documentary produced by a filmmaker who had learned that, because she had put off a mammogram for so long, she could not now be saved from advanced breast cancer; it would take her life. She decided to make the end of her life into her final documentary as a way to get through to others to not put off for any reason getting the proper care of one’s self. Watching it was a wake-up call for me, and I decided to be at least one person who learned something from the woman’s sacrifice to teach it to me. I told myself that I would start down the list in the yellow pages for specialists I needed, and go to each one, one-at-a-time until I found one who understood my medical issue and could offer help. I opened the book, and almost skipped the top entry because I felt that I did not wish to struggle with a language barrier, but then I reminded myself of my self pact, and I called that practice. At the appointment, that doctor told me exactly what was wrong and that surgery was needed. He was upset that I appeared to have waited so long to have the issues attended to. He could have shrunk the tumor had I come sooner, he said. I told him that I hadn’t really taken so long, it just took a while to find him. The surgery went well, and for as long as I lived in that area, I had a great relationship with that doctor. He saw me through a lot, and always well. I guess our whole point here is to be that same kind of encouragement to anyone who reads this to not put off seeking help, even if it takes a while to find the best kind. Good luck to you.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]