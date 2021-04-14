Dear Gayle,
My wife’s birthday is coming up and I don’t look forward to buying her gift. Every year I get her something and it’s always wrong. I get it that you don’t buy your wife a new vacuum as a gift, so I try to find something that isn’t work related, but that isn’t easy. She isn’t that hard on me about what I get her, but it’s always either the wrong size, or the wrong color, or something else that makes it a bad gift. I was about to write just once I’d like to get it right, but I realize that I will want to get it right every time. Is there some kind of secret to picking the best present for somebody?
— Needs Help
Dear Needs,
Yes, there is a secret, but it is individual. Not everyone benefits from the same secret. Believe it or not, there are some women out there who think that a new appliance or household tool is a wonderful gift. The secret is to truly know the person you are giving to. This requires paying very close attention to them — a gift in itself. I was once the recipient of several gifts from a giver who suddenly stopped what he had been doing and said that he had just realized that the gifts he had just given me were things I would need in order to participate with him in his own interests. He had given me nothing that related to any of my personal hobbies. What he did not understand at that moment was that the best part of those gifts he gave me was the message they conveyed that he wanted me to be with him more. That was the real gift. Even a better vacuum might be viewed as a wonderful gift if given with a note saying that the recipient should not have to work so hard and that, if the new cleaning tool saved some effort and time over the old machine, would the recipient please spend that time with the giver.
Thinking back through my lifetime on the gifts that have meant the most to me, I think first of two: a necklace the giver secretly had repaired for me, (a complicated and expensive gift given the damage to that antique necklace), and a compound miter saw from the same gift giver the following year. He really knew me.
Have you talked with any of your wife’s sisters, cousins or friends to see if they might inspire a suitable gift? Have you considered taking a day off work — if you still work — to take her shopping for the right present? Lunch together at a nice restaurant would be considered part of that gift. That may or may not be right for her, but worth considering. I hope that your wife realizes what a gift it is simply to be cherished, which it sounds as though she is.
Dear Readers,
As I finished the above response to Needs, it occurred to me that I have something worthwhile to share with all of you. It is this: too often, we allow ourselves to believe that loving someone is the end goal. It is not. Loving is only the first step in a close relationship. The next level is honoring which can be harder to do, but worth it if both do it. The step many people do not think about is the next one after that: cherishing. To cherish that other person and to have regular evidence of being cherished yourself by that other is worth the effort both of you must make to attain that level. If we cherish, or are cherished, it shows. If we are cherished, we earned it. Sometimes we earn it, but it is absent anyway. There are no guarantees, of course, but please pay attention to persons close to you and make an effort at every opportunity to show those others that they are not just loved, but also cherished by you. Never even once expect that they will somehow simply know that they are if you do nothing to show them. Yes, show; cherishing is demonstrated, not told. Has there ever been a movie in which a main character says to another, “I cherish you”? I doubt it, but most of us have probably seen a movie or show in which that sentiment was conveyed clearly, even without any words being spoken.
And please do something endearing more than once in a lifetime. Memories fade faster than house paint. At least that’s my take on it…
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]