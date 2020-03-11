The “seven arts” are traditionally known as: architecture, sculpture, painting, literature, music, performing, and film. Imagine life without the arts. It would be a pretty grim and depressing place.
What do the arts have to offer us? Beauty, escapism and a reflection of the world around us refracted through the lens of the artist’s life experience. The arts help relieve stress and bring us back to our “factory settings” (childhood). Through the arts we experience life from different perspectives. The arts allow us to “walk a mile” in somebody else’s shoes and vicariously experience what they have experienced in life.
The seven arts are our magic carpet ride into the world around us. They take us on a tour of the seen and the unseen. Reality and the fantasy are both fair game when it comes to the arts and the possibilities are limitless. In the end, whether we take on the mantle of the conquering hero in a great epic or get chased through a haunted house by a mad monster, we can always steer our magic carpet back to the comfort of our homes and abandon any life complications that may arise for our alter egos whom we left in fantasy land. The arts allow us to experience all the good parts of life as we would like to experience them and throw away or “edit out” the problems and the bad parts.
Let’s take something simple like a field of grass and see how each of the seven arts handles the topic:
- Architecture — A building inspired by a field of grass would be a curious sight, but nevertheless it could be done in innumerable ways. From fashioning the outer siding in the thin vertical style of grass to an interior design that includes flower and rock sculptures and mini fountains or pools to represent the type of terrain that is common within a field of grass. It would be a very interesting and artistic building to be sure.
- Sculpture — From a miniature-sized rock garden to a full-sized walk-through sculpture garden of the artist’s conception of a “field of grass,” it can be done.
- Painting — We are the most familiar with 2D paintings that hang in galleries or on the walls of our home or office. You will find that fields of grass are fairly common in paintings, whether they are accompanied by people or weather phenomenon.
- Literature — Composing an ode or poem to the grass is the first thing that comes to mind. You can describe how it looks in various seasons and in various types of weather. Talk about the bugs and the flowers that are a part of the grass’s everyday life. The people and animals who step on it and how the grass might feel about its lot in life. Literature is a lot of fun when it comes to interpreting life around us and using our imagination to personify the inanimate.
A short story could be written about “Grass Life.” A children’s storybook or play. I’ve thought about writing a one-person play called “Blade” and present it as a monologue by a blade of grass whose whole life is stationary. More ridiculous plays than that have been written over the years, so it is still a good possibility on my list.
Music — Great symphonies are born when the composer writes down how the “field of grass” makes him feel. He interprets those feelings through musical sounds, strings them all together and you have something beautiful and melodic. He corresponds feelings with the sounds made on musical instruments. Grass is tall, thin and willowy, so I would say a high-pitched violin would represent a single blade of grass and the string section would represent a field of grass. The violas and cellos have more robust sounds and can represent different shapes and sizes of grass, not to mention the weeds. Weeds are seen negatively, so a low, grating or cacophonic piece of percussion would be their theme. A grasshopper hops, so a short
- staccato run on the piano would be appropriate; then a clash of cymbals if the grasshopper did not look where he was going and crashed into a tree. There are many complexities in music composition. Feelings evoke the choice of instrument, the notes and the dynamics of the musical score.
- Performing Arts — Beside the ideas for schoolchildren acting out the parts of Mr. Grasshopper, Miss. Weed, Big Bug and Little Stone, and the one-actor play called “Blade,” we next take our “field of grass” to the ballet or the dance studio and oh, what an interpretation of nature they could dance out for us. We could also transform our grass play into a musical. Why not? An opera? Let’s not go there, but anything is possible.
- Film — Animated films about the grass, trees, bugs and animals are numerous. I’m not sure how many commercial documentaries have been done on a field of grass, but it would be a good topic for an educational film or study unit. There’s a lot of science to be found in a field of grass. See, I just translated the field of grass into an educational course of study.
Who would have thought a field of grass could hold so much scope for the imagination. We humans seem to have an innate thirst for understanding and experiencing life from all angles and in all aspects. The arts are an outlet and a release for those desires as we attempt to unlock the mysteries of life.
Without the seven arts, we would miss so much of the beauty in the world. We become more than a casual observer. We can travel between the winds, dance on the treetops and even live a few moments as a blade of grass. The arts truly give us a full, immersive experience of living on this earth.